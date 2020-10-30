Local briefs: Muni to close after Sunday

Muni to close after Sunday

Sunday will be the final day of operations this season for the City of Kenosha's Washington Park Municipal Golf Course.

In a press release, the city expressed thanks to the community for a successful season and "looks forward to resuming golf operations in the spring of 2021."

Robillard co-winner of Football Poll

Kathy Robillard of Kenosha went 13-2 and was just 17 points off on the tiebreaker game to earn a co-share of the title in the fourth week of the 52nd annual Kenosha News Football Poll.

Robillard, an online entrant, ties with Donald Hiegel of Greenfield, who also went 13-2 and was 17 points off on the tiebreaker.

The only games Robillard picked incorrectly were Rutgers vs. Michigan State and Iowa vs. Purdue. In the tiebreaker game, she predicted Wisconsin to beat Illinois, 38-17. Wisconsin won, 45-7.

The winner of the Week 5 Football Poll will be announced in next Friday's edition.

