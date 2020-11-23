Local briefs: No Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving

No Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving

The annual Mayor's Turkey Day Run, typically scheduled for Thanksgiving Day along Kenosha's lakefront, was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Kenney, a 2015 Tremper graduate, was the overall winner of the 10-kilometer race, while former UW-Parkside standout Josh Slamka was the overall winner of the 2-mile run/walk. Lisa Johnson of Racine was the top female finisher in the 10K and Emma Bertz of Waunakee was the top female finisher in the 2-mile run/walk.