 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local briefs: No Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving
View Comments
Local Briefs

Local briefs: No Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving

{{featured_button_text}}
TURKEY DAY RUN

Jacob Kramer dressed as a turkey for the 41st annual Mayor's Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving Day last year.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

No Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving

The annual Mayor's Turkey Day Run, typically scheduled for Thanksgiving Day along Kenosha's lakefront, was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year's run was the 41st annual.

Patrick Kenney, a 2015 Tremper graduate, was the overall winner of the 10-kilometer race, while former UW-Parkside standout Josh Slamka was the overall winner of the 2-mile run/walk. Lisa Johnson of Racine was the top female finisher in the 10K and Emma Bertz of Waunakee was the top female finisher in the 2-mile run/walk.

Bowling honors

Dan Shatkins fired his first career 800 series with a league-high 816 in the Pinbusters League at Sheridan Lanes.

Shatkins rolled games of 289, 268 and 259. He bowls for Lawn Kare Plus.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert