Local briefs: No Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving

No Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving
The annual Mayor's Turkey Day Run, typically scheduled for Thanksgiving Day along Kenosha's lakefront, was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year's run was the 41st annual.
Patrick Kenney, a 2015 Tremper graduate, was the overall winner of the 10-kilometer race, while former UW-Parkside standout Josh Slamka was the overall winner of the 2-mile run/walk. Lisa Johnson of Racine was the top female finisher in the 10K and Emma Bertz of Waunakee was the top female finisher in the 2-mile run/walk.
Bowling honors
Dan Shatkins fired his first career 800 series with a league-high 816 in the Pinbusters League at Sheridan Lanes.
Shatkins rolled games of 289, 268 and 259. He bowls for Lawn Kare Plus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!