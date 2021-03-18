Local briefs: Organization bringing summer baseball/softball tournaments to town

Organization bringing summer baseball/softball tournaments to town

Seminole Sports, a youth baseball and softball organization, will bring 27 tournaments to Kenosha County in the spring and summer of 2021.

The tournaments will be held from late March until early August, and most will be played on weekends at either CYC Park or the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex.

A news release from Seminole Sports said the organization expects between 50 to 72 teams from throughout the Midwest to participate at each tournament, with a large amount of participation from travel teams from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

A wide range of entertainment is planned for the events, including an appearance by the Milwaukee Brewers' Racing Sausages at CYC Park on June 19 and the RecPlex on July 3.

Seminole Sports has been operating since 1994 and places an emphasis on being an "organized, professional and customer-friendly youth sports operation." All staff members are former high school or college athletes.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Bob@seminole-sports.com. To see the full Seminole Sports summer schedule, visit seminole-sports.com.

