Local briefs: Pacers fall to Crusaders

Pacers fall to Crusaders

The Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team dropped a 50-41 Metro Classic Conference home game to Racine Lutheran on Saturday.

Natalie Brug led the Pacers (0-3 overall and Metro Classic) with 11 points, Sarah Kostler scored eight, Julia Heathcock added seven and Amanda Heusterberg chipped in six.

Morgann Gardner made four 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 20 points for the Crusaders (4-0 overall, 3-0 Metro Classic).

CLS loses to Heritage Christian

The Christian Life girls basketball team lost a Midwest Classic Conference game, 50-26, at Heritage Christian on Saturday.

Tori Villareal led the Eagles (0-3 overall and Midwest Classic) with eight points, Khloe Pulkstenis scored six and Birham Voight, Faith Hyllberg and Phoebe Manring scored four apiece.

CLS isn't scheduled to play again until Jan. 7.

Bowling honors

Jerry Alter recorded a 300 game en route to a 691 series in the Inner City league at Surfside Bowl.