 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local briefs: Parkside alum Vang named GM of Colorado Rush
View Comments
Local Briefs

Local briefs: Parkside alum Vang named GM of Colorado Rush

{{featured_button_text}}

Parkside alum Vang named GM of Colorado Rush

UW-Parkside alum and former men's soccer player Chance Vang recently was named general manager of the Colorado Rush, a member of the United Soccer League (USL) League Two.

Vang, who became one of the youngest general managers in American sports, is believed to be the first Hmong-American general manager in American soccer, according to a Parkside news release.

"Being the first Hmong-American to lead a USL organization is both an honor and a privilege," Vang said in the release. "It gives me a platform to be a role model and pave the way for our younger generations within the Hmong community."

Vang, a sport management major who graduated from Parkside in May 2020, was a member of the Rangers in 2018 and 2019 and won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championship with Parkside. He grew up in Colorado and played for the Rush organization as a youth player.

Bowling honors

Kyle Zagar fired a 300 game as part of a league-high 780 series in the Miller Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: St. Joseph and Christian Life battle in a non-conference wrestling match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert