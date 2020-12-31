Local briefs: Parkside alum Vang named GM of Colorado Rush

Parkside alum Vang named GM of Colorado Rush

UW-Parkside alum and former men's soccer player Chance Vang recently was named general manager of the Colorado Rush, a member of the United Soccer League (USL) League Two.

Vang, who became one of the youngest general managers in American sports, is believed to be the first Hmong-American general manager in American soccer, according to a Parkside news release.

"Being the first Hmong-American to lead a USL organization is both an honor and a privilege," Vang said in the release. "It gives me a platform to be a role model and pave the way for our younger generations within the Hmong community."

Vang, a sport management major who graduated from Parkside in May 2020, was a member of the Rangers in 2018 and 2019 and won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championship with Parkside. He grew up in Colorado and played for the Rush organization as a youth player.

Bowling honors

Kyle Zagar fired a 300 game as part of a league-high 780 series in the Miller Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

