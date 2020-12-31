Local briefs: Parkside alum Vang named GM of Colorado Rush

Parkside alum Vang named GM of Colorado Rush
UW-Parkside alum and former men's soccer player Chance Vang recently was named general manager of the Colorado Rush, a member of the United Soccer League (USL) League Two.
Vang, who became one of the youngest general managers in American sports, is believed to be the first Hmong-American general manager in American soccer, according to a Parkside news release.
"Being the first Hmong-American to lead a USL organization is both an honor and a privilege," Vang said in the release. "It gives me a platform to be a role model and pave the way for our younger generations within the Hmong community."
Vang, a sport management major who graduated from Parkside in May 2020, was a member of the Rangers in 2018 and 2019 and won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championship with Parkside. He grew up in Colorado and played for the Rush organization as a youth player.
Bowling honors
Kyle Zagar fired a 300 game as part of a league-high 780 series in the Miller Majors League at Surfside Bowl.
Shore 7
Shoreland Lutheran’s Quentin Bolton dunks during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Saturday at Shoreland. In Tuesday’s non-conference home win over Heritage Christian, Bolton had 22 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shore 9
Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton grabs a rebound over Burlington Catholic Central's Michael Dietzel during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shore 1
Burlington Catholic Central's Neal McCourt shoots the ball over Shoreland Lutheran's Emmet Strassburg during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shore 2
Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton priest to knock the ball away from Burlington Catholic Central's Reid Muellenbach during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shore 3
Shoreland Lutheran's Nolan Cipov passes the ball as he drives the baseline against Burlington Catholic Central's Michael Dietzel during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shore 4
Burlington Catholic Central's Max Robson brings the ball up the court against Shoreland Lutheran's Konnor Hill during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shore 5
Shoreland Lutheran's Konnor Hill guards Burlington Catholic Central's Max Robson as he brings the ball up the court during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shore 6
Shoreland Lutheran’s John Goines grabs a rebound over Burlington Catholic Central’s Michael Dietzel during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
Shore 8
Burlington Catholic Central's Neal McCourt drives to the basket between Shoreland Lutheran's Konnor Hill, left, and Bryce Pfeilstifter, right, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland. The Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 1
St. Joseph's Peter Stapleton drives toward basket against Racine St. Catherine's Marcel Tyler during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 2
St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce passes the ball as he's defended by Racine St. Catherine's Kamari McGee during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 3
St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce, center, drives the lane against Racine St. Catherine's Calvin Hunter, left, and Tyrese Hunter, right, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 4
St. Joseph's Jacob Ashmus drives against Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 5
St. Joseph's Caden Tolefree drives to the basket against Racine St. Catherine's Marcel Tyler during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 6
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia shoots over Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 7
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, center, battles for a rebound with Racine St. Catherine's Victavian Thomas, right, and Jameer Barker, left, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 8
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, right, battles for a rebound with against Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker, middle, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SJ-SC 9
St. Joseph's Peter Stapleton, right, battles for a rebound with Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker, left, and Domonic Pitts, center, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
CENTRAL BASKETBALL - BOYS
Central’s Kenny Garth moves the ball against Union Grove during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL BASKETBALL - BOYS
Central's Devin Griffin shoots during against Union Grove during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL BASKETBALL - BOYS
Central's Devin Griffin weaves between Union Grove defenders during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL BASKETBALL - BOYS
Central's Jack Rose shoots over Union Grove defenders during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL BASKETBALL - BOYS
Central's Kenny Garth shoots over a Union Grove defender during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL BASKETBALL - BOYS
COUNTY SHOWDOWN ON TAP TONIGHT
Central's Devin Griffin goes up for a shot against Union Grove during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake earlier this season. Griffin and the Falcons will head to the Madrigrano Gymnasium for a big inter-conference county showdown against St. Joseph tonight at 5:30. The Falcons, who lead the Southern Lakes Conference, enter the game with a 5-1 record. The Lancers, tied for second in the Metro Classic Conference, are 3-1 and were ranked No. 9 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
