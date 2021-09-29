Local briefs: Parkside to host full day of cross country racing Saturday

Parkside to host full day of XC racing

A full day of cross country racing is slated for Saturday during The Ranger Open at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

A total of nine races will be held, starting with the Eagle High School junior varsity girls 5-kilometer for grades 9-12 at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Eagle HS varsity girls 5K (grades 9-12) at 10:10 a.m., the Eagle HS JV boys 5K (grades 9-12) at 10:50 a.m., the Eagle HS varsity boys 5K (grades 9-12) at 11:20 a.m., an open women's 6K at 12:30 p.m., an open men's 8K at 1:15 p.m., a Masters male and female 5K (ages 40+) at 2:15 p.m., a youth boys 3K (grades 8 and under) at 3:15 p.m. and a youth girls 3K (grades 8 and under) at 3:45 p.m.

All teams and spectators should come in on Highway E and then turn onto Highway JR to access the UW-Parkside parking lots east of the course. There is no participant drop off on Highway JR and no fee for parking. No parking will be allowed in any of the Petrifying Springs Park parking lots.

The Parkside cross country and track and field teams will be operating a concession stand on the course throughout the day.

