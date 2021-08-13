Local briefs: Pineway Golf Company holding Aug. 28 event at driving range

In the latest Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2ADA) Academic Achievement Awards, released this week, 79 UW-Parkside student-athletes were named.

To be eligible, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and have completed a minimum of two years of college-level work.

"I am so proud of them, but not surprised," Parkside Assistant Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success Ashley Beaton said in a news release. "They put in the work and got the well-deserved recognition."

Leading the way for the Rangers were a pair of spring teams in baseball and softball, which each had 13 student-athletes make the list. Behind them was men's soccer with 10 and and women's soccer with nine. The full list is available at parksiderangers.com.

Earlier this summer, Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin was elected to serve as the third vice president of D2ADA.

UWP women's soccer finalizes schedule

The UW-Parkside women's soccer team finalized its 2021 schedule, the school announced this week, and will open on Friday, Sept. 2, with a non-conference match in Minnesota against Winona State.