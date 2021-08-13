Local briefs: Pineway Golf Company holding Aug. 28 event at driving range

Pineway Golf Co. holding event
The Pineway Golf Company is holding its 2021 Pineway Day at the driving range, 1621 116th St. in Pleasant Prairie, on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will hold men's and women's divisions and will include a long-drive contest, closest-to-the-pin contest and short-game contest. Contestants will be separated into different age divisions so they can compete with golfers of similar abilities. The top prize will be tickets to the Brewers-Cubs game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sept. 19, and Pineway gift cards and apparel will also be awarded.
The fee is $12 for early registration and $15 for day-of registration. To register, participants can stop by the range and sign up in-person or call Ben Gordon at 262-249-6994.
Kenosha resident wins pickleball title
Kenosha resident Susan Goss, along with partner Alex LaChapelle, captured first place in doubles at the Gregg Klann Memorial Pickleball Tournament on Monday in Muskego.
The tournament was held to honor Gregg Klann, an ambassador of pickleball in Muskego who died suddenly in the summer of 2020. Goss and LaChapelle were seeded second after the round-robin portion of the tournament and went on to win first place.
UWP student-athletes recognized
In the latest Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2ADA) Academic Achievement Awards, released this week, 79 UW-Parkside student-athletes were named.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and have completed a minimum of two years of college-level work.
"I am so proud of them, but not surprised," Parkside Assistant Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success Ashley Beaton said in a news release. "They put in the work and got the well-deserved recognition."
Leading the way for the Rangers were a pair of spring teams in baseball and softball, which each had 13 student-athletes make the list. Behind them was men's soccer with 10 and and women's soccer with nine. The full list is available at parksiderangers.com.
Earlier this summer, Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin was elected to serve as the third vice president of D2ADA.
UWP women's soccer finalizes schedule
The UW-Parkside women's soccer team finalized its 2021 schedule, the school announced this week, and will open on Friday, Sept. 2, with a non-conference match in Minnesota against Winona State.
The Rangers will then play four straight home matches at Wood Road Field, beginning Sept. 7 with the home opener against Illinois Springfield. The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener will be Sept. 17 at home against Ferris State.
Parkside, which reports to campus Sunday and begins practice Monday, also has GLIAC home matches this season against Northwood (Sept. 26), Saginaw Valley State (Oct. 1), Northern Michigan (Oct. 24), Grand Valley State (Oct. 29) and Davenport (Nov. 7). The GLIAC Tournament is scheduled to begin on Nov. 9.
Fans can visit parksiderangers.com/tickets when ticket sales go live. Ticket information and promotional schedule announcements will also be made on the Rangers' social media outlets.
Parkside v-ball team finalizes schedule
The UW-Parkside women's volleyball team also finalized its 2021 schedule, the school announced this week, and the Rangers will open up on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a trip to Houghton, Mich., for the Keweenaw Classic. They're scheduled to face St. Cloud State, Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota State-Mankato and Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.) in the three-day event.
Parkside will then open its home schedule at the newly-renovated De Simone Gymnasium with the Hampton Inn Invitational from Friday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 11. The Rangers will host Colorado Christian, Minnesota Duluth, Quincy (Ill.) and Minnesota State-Mankato in the event.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener is Sept. 18 at home against Purdue Northwest, and the Rangers will also have home GLIAC matches against Wayne State (Sept. 24), Saginaw Valley State (Sept. 25), Michigan Tech (Oct. 22), Northern Michigan (Oct. 23), Davenport (Nov. 5), Ferris State (Nov. 6) and Grand Valley State (Nov. 13). The GLIAC Tournament is set to begin on Nov. 18.
Fans can visit parksiderangers.com/tickets when ticket sales go live. Ticket information and promotional schedule announcements will also be made on the Rangers' social media outlets.