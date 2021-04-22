Local briefs: Prairie to hold annual summer basketball camp

Prairie to hold annual summer basketball camp
Under the direction of head coach Jason Atanasoff, a St. Joseph graduate, the Wind Point Prairie boys basketball team will hold its annual summer camp from June 14-17 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., in Wind Point.
The camp runs from noon to 2 p.m. each day and is for boys entering grades 4 through 9. It's open to all players, not just those from Prairie. The fee is $90.
Team members from the Prairie varsity program, which was the WIAA Division-4 state runner-up this season, will provide instruction, along with Atanasoff and varsity assistants Ryan Thompson and Tony Stafford, who each bring over 30 years of coaching experience to the youth and high school levels. Instruction will also be provided by former Prairie players and several special guests.
Daily instruction will be given to campers, focusing on the fundamentals of the game and skill development. Shooting, ball-handling, defense, court awareness and basketball IQ will be the focus of the four-day camp.
Online registration is required at prairieschool.com/summer. The camp has included over 50 campers for several years in a row, so participants ate encouraged to register quickly.
COVID-19 safety protocols are evolving weekly, and campers will be updated as the camp gets closer. All campers should plan to wear a mask and bring their own water bottle.
Registration open for Shoreland camps
Registration is now open for the Shoreland Lutheran Pacer summer camps, which include volleyball, basketball, cross country, soccer, football, STEM, trap shooting, baseball, softball and wrestling.
All camps, except for trap shooting, will be held at Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St.
For deadlines, more information and to register for any of the camps, visit slpacers.org and click on Summer Camps.