Local briefs: Prairie to hold annual summer basketball camp

Prairie to hold annual summer basketball camp

Under the direction of head coach Jason Atanasoff, a St. Joseph graduate, the Wind Point Prairie boys basketball team will hold its annual summer camp from June 14-17 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., in Wind Point.

The camp runs from noon to 2 p.m. each day and is for boys entering grades 4 through 9. It's open to all players, not just those from Prairie. The fee is $90.

Team members from the Prairie varsity program, which was the WIAA Division-4 state runner-up this season, will provide instruction, along with Atanasoff and varsity assistants Ryan Thompson and Tony Stafford, who each bring over 30 years of coaching experience to the youth and high school levels. Instruction will also be provided by former Prairie players and several special guests.

Daily instruction will be given to campers, focusing on the fundamentals of the game and skill development. Shooting, ball-handling, defense, court awareness and basketball IQ will be the focus of the four-day camp.

Online registration is required at prairieschool.com/summer. The camp has included over 50 campers for several years in a row, so participants ate encouraged to register quickly.