Local briefs: Pro wrestling Sunday in Twin Lakes

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pro wrestling in Twin Lakes Sunday

Live pro wrestling returns to Rumpoles, 352 Main St., Twin Lakes, on Sunday with the stars of the Illinois-based Purely Obsessed Wrestling World.

Doors open at 2 p.m., with the first match set for 3 p.m.

Advance tickets are available on the POWW Entertainment Facebook page for $15. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $20.

Two Wilmot graduates will participate in the show. Ryan Younushatis (class of 2009) will serve as the ring announcer, while Brandon McGrath (class of 2012) will be the special co-general manager.

Matches on the card are Midwest Champion Scott Spade (with Bob Parrella and Tiny) vs. Meathooks O'Bannon; Tag Team Champions The Plague vs. Joey Cece and Joey Ariola; Sierra vs. Missa Kate; Vic Capri vs. Shawn Priest; Nikki Vendetta vs. Pitstain vs. Dysfunction; and POWW Owner Jimmy Blaze in his final match vs. the Masked Maurader.

Also scheduled to appear are Hardcore Craig, Pauly Thomaselli, Kyzyle, POWW Champion Tylor Sullivan (a Lake Geneva Badger graduate), Trainwrecker and more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0