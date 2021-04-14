Local briefs: Registration open for BGC summer leagues

Registration open for BGC summer leagues

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has opened registration for its summer sports leagues and classes.

Baseball and softball leagues are open to kids ages 6-12 (up to 15 for softball). Practices begin in early May and games run through July. T-ball is open to kids ages 4-6 and runs for five weeks in June and July.

The brand-new dodgeball league is open to kids in grades 1-8 and runs from April 28-June 2, while the Dr. Aiello & Dr. Perri Golf Class is open to kids ages 7-16 and runs from the end of June through mid-August.

A 3-on-3 soccer league, meanwhile, is open to kids ages 6-14, with games in July and August, and the BGC Knights tackle football program is open to kids in grades 1-8, with practices beginning in early August and games from August through October.

Registration is open and ongoing for Scamps Gymnastics, which was recently acquired by the BGC, while registration is also open and ongoing for recreational cheer classes, offered for 4-14-year-olds, for the CYC Legendary All-Star Cheer Program. Tryouts for the competitive cheer program, for ages 3-18, will be held on Sunday, May 30.