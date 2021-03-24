Local briefs: Sandman, Bolton, Winslow named to WBCA All-Star rosters

Three named to WBCA All-Star Rosters

Wilmot's Kevin Sandman, Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton and Indian Trail's Kalina Winslow have been chosen to compete in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2021 All-Star Games.

Five boys games will be played on July 14 and five girls games will be played on July 15, all at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Each game will feature two teams of 10 to 12 players each from the class of 2021 in each of the WIAA's five enrollment divisions.

Last year's games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the boys field, Sandman was named to the Division-2 White team and Bolton was named to the Division-3 Red team.

In the girls field, Winslow was named to the Division-1 South team.

Two Carthage men honored

Carthage's Matt Slivinski and Colin Poitras were named the College Conference of Wisconsin and Illinois Offensive Players of the Week for men's volleyball and men's lacrosse, respectively, earlier this week.