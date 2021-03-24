Local briefs: Sandman, Bolton, Winslow named to WBCA All-Star rosters

Three named to WBCA All-Star Rosters
Wilmot's Kevin Sandman, Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton and Indian Trail's Kalina Winslow have been chosen to compete in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2021 All-Star Games.
Five boys games will be played on July 14 and five girls games will be played on July 15, all at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Each game will feature two teams of 10 to 12 players each from the class of 2021 in each of the WIAA's five enrollment divisions.
Last year's games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the boys field, Sandman was named to the Division-2 White team and Bolton was named to the Division-3 Red team.
In the girls field, Winslow was named to the Division-1 South team.
Two Carthage men honored
Carthage's Matt Slivinski and Colin Poitras were named the College Conference of Wisconsin and Illinois Offensive Players of the Week for men's volleyball and men's lacrosse, respectively, earlier this week.
Slivinski, a senior outside hitter from Willow Springs, Ill., helped keep the Firebirds undefeated with a pair of three-set CCIW wins last week. He finished with 17 kills on a .640 hitting percentage and added six digs, three total blocks and one ace against Loras on March 17 and followed that up with 19 kills, six digs and four total blocks against North Central on Saturday.
It's the third Offensive Player of the Week award for Slivinski this season.
Poitras, a senior attacker from Winnipeg, Canada, combined for nine goals last week as the Firebirds went 1-1 in non-conference play. He finished with four goals, one assist and three ground balls in a 19-6 win at Concordia-Wisconsin on March 17, followed by five goals and one ground ball in a 9-8 loss to Aurora on Saturday.
Two Carthage women honored
Carthage junior Sam Ramsey was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women's Tennis Player of the Week, while Carthage junior Margaux Giacotto was named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Week for women's lacrosse.
The honors were announced earlier this week.
Ramsey, a native of New Berlin, went 4-0 last week in CCIW matches against Millikin and Illinois Wesleyan. She partnered with Rachel Anderson to go 2-0 at No. 1 doubles and also went 2-0 at No. 1 singles.
Giacotto, a junior midfielder from Elmwood Park, Ill., had four caused turnovers during the Firebirds' 24-4 win over Concordia-Wisconsin on Saturday. She had no individual turnovers, eight draw controls and seven ground balls and also contributed five goals and an assist.