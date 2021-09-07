Local briefs: Season points champions crowned at Wilmot Raceway

Champions crowned at Wilmot Raceway

Three repeat champions and two first-time winners were crowned on Saturday during Championship Night at Wilmot Raceway.

Scott Ellis of Lake Villa, Ill., won his first title in his fourth season of racing in the Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. Ryan Johnson of Salem, the 2019 champion, finished second to Ellis after winning the feature race on Saturday night, which Ellis placed eighth in to secure the season title.

In the AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin WingLess Sprints, Ryan Zielski of Oconomowoc placed sixth in Saturday's feature race to claim his first season points total. Tim Cox of Park City, Ill., captured his second feature win of the season in Saturday's race.

Caledonia's Chris Carlson, meanwhile, won his fifth Modifieds season title at Wilmot, and he also claimed his 11th 20-lap feature win of the season Saturday.

Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., won his third Wilmot IRA Lightning Sprints season championship by capping his 2021 campaign with his third main-event win of the season Saturday.