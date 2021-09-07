Local briefs: Season points champions crowned at Wilmot Raceway

Champions crowned at Wilmot Raceway
Three repeat champions and two first-time winners were crowned on Saturday during Championship Night at Wilmot Raceway.
Scott Ellis of Lake Villa, Ill., won his first title in his fourth season of racing in the Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. Ryan Johnson of Salem, the 2019 champion, finished second to Ellis after winning the feature race on Saturday night, which Ellis placed eighth in to secure the season title.
In the AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin WingLess Sprints, Ryan Zielski of Oconomowoc placed sixth in Saturday's feature race to claim his first season points total. Tim Cox of Park City, Ill., captured his second feature win of the season in Saturday's race.
Caledonia's Chris Carlson, meanwhile, won his fifth Modifieds season title at Wilmot, and he also claimed his 11th 20-lap feature win of the season Saturday.
Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., won his third Wilmot IRA Lightning Sprints season championship by capping his 2021 campaign with his third main-event win of the season Saturday.
In the final race of the night, Rob Maule of Hebron, Ill., claimed the Street Stocks season title. Despite spinning out with eighth laps left in the 20-lap feature, Maule had earned enough points for his fourth Wilmot title. Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., meanwhile, won his fourth Street Stocks feature of the season Saturday.
Wilmot Raceway will conclude its 2021 season this Saturday with the annual Jim "Wildman" Watson Classic, featuring the Dirt King Late Model Tour, along with WingLess Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars.
Additionally, over 150 bikes are expected to be given away to kids ages 16 and under and Antioch (Ill.) VFW Post 4551 will be giving away free miniature U.S. flags while supplies last. A special commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is planned as part of the pre-race ceremonies.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 6 and racing to start at 6:45. Grandstand admission is $25 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., and pit passes are $30.
For updates, phone the trackside race line at 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the official track Facebook page.
Bradford junior Christianson honored
Bradford junior girls soccer standout Haley Christianson was recently named second-team All-Midwest Conference for the under-17 division of the Elite Clubs National League.
Christianson played for FC Wisconsin in the league, which recently wrapped up its regular season and the largest postseason in league history, with more than 6,000 athletes competing in front of more than 900 college coaches, according to an ECNL news release.
The high school girls soccer season begins in the spring.
Hole-in-One
CINDY HENNING made a hole-in-one recently on the 95-yard, par-3 third hole at Kenosha Country Club by hitting an 8-iron into the hole.
It was witnessed by Camille Meyers.