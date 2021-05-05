Local briefs: Short wins on Wilmot Raceway opening night

Tickets can be purchased online at SLSPromotions.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

In last year's race, David Gravel added to his amazing record at Wilmot by winning for the fourth time in his career with the Outlaws at the track. The Connecticut native has finished fourth or better in all six of his starts with the series at Wilmot.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time Outlaws champion, earned his first Wilmot win in 2019, and two-time defending series champion Brad Sweet will battle Gravel and Schatz. Sweet is looking for his first win at Wilmot.

Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenschild, meanwhile, are both coming off career years in 2020, while other featured racers include Carson Macedo, Jacob Allen, Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides, Wayne Johnson and Mason Daniel.

Battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2021 are Aaron Reutzel, James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss and Parker Price-Miller.

Bowling honors

Tracy Beltoya fired a 300 as part of a league-high 726 series on April 20 in the Boathouse Majors/Frankie D's League at Surfside Bowl.

