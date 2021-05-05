Local briefs: Short wins on Wilmot Raceway opening night

Short wins on Wilmot Raceway opening night
In his first visit to Wilmot Raceway, Carson Short of Marion, Ill., won the Johnny Reimer Tribute 25-lap Bumper-to-Bumper Auto Parts Interstates Racing Association (IRA) Wilmot opening-night main event Saturday.
Jake Blackhurst of Hanna City, Ill., was second and Danny Schlafer of Gibson placed third.
Derek Crane of Racine, meanwhile, led start to finish in the 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric 20-lap Wingless Sprint Car feature, followed by Bristol's Chris Klemko and Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill.
C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., won the IRA Lightning Sprints 15-lap feature, while Chris Carlson of Caledonia led all 20 laps of the Modified feature.
Wilmot Raceway hosts "Saturday Night Thunder" on Saturday, featuring Wingless Sprints, Lightning Sprints, Modifieds and the season debut for the Street Stocks and Bandit 4-cylinder Stock Cars.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at 6 p.m. and racing to follow. For updates, check the trackside race line at 262-862-2090, the official wilmotraceway.com website or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.
Tickets on sale for Badger 40 at Wilmot
Tickets are now on sale for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, scheduled for July 10 at Wilmot Raceway.
Tickets can be purchased online at SLSPromotions.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.
In last year's race, David Gravel added to his amazing record at Wilmot by winning for the fourth time in his career with the Outlaws at the track. The Connecticut native has finished fourth or better in all six of his starts with the series at Wilmot.
Donny Schatz, the 10-time Outlaws champion, earned his first Wilmot win in 2019, and two-time defending series champion Brad Sweet will battle Gravel and Schatz. Sweet is looking for his first win at Wilmot.
Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenschild, meanwhile, are both coming off career years in 2020, while other featured racers include Carson Macedo, Jacob Allen, Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides, Wayne Johnson and Mason Daniel.
Battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2021 are Aaron Reutzel, James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss and Parker Price-Miller.
Bowling honors
Tracy Beltoya fired a 300 as part of a league-high 726 series on April 20 in the Boathouse Majors/Frankie D's League at Surfside Bowl.