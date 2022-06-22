Local briefs: "Slice Out Abuse" golf outing, Men's Kenosha County Open golf

'Slice Out Abuse' Golf Outing

Women and Children's Horizons is hosting its annual "Slice Out Abuse" Golf Outing on Wednesday, July 13, at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.

Participants must pre-register and the deadline to enter is July 1.

Check-in is at 10 a.m. and the tournament begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The cost is $125 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, prizes and games. Participants can save $50 by signing up as a foursome and paying by July 1.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for as little as $100. Donations for the auction are gratefully accepted and volunteers are needed to help with the event.

For more information, contact Lori Hanson at lhanson@wchkenosha.org or go online to www.wchkenosha.org/golf-outing

Men’s Kenosha County Open golf

The Men’s Kenosha County Open golf tournament will be played July 22-24 on three Kenosha County courses.

The first round is July 22 at Brighton Dale Links (White Birch course); the second round is July 23 at Spring Valley Country Club in Salem; and the final round is July 24 at Bristol Oaks Golf Club. Tee times for all three rounds begin at 7 a.m. (first round is a shotgun start).

The tournament is open to all male golfers, regardless of residency.

Play will be in three flights — Championship flight (for players who usually score 79 or below), A-Flight (scoring 80-89) and B-Flight (90 and above).

The entry fee is $130, which includes greens fees, riding cart and contribution to the prize fund. Skins are optional for an additional $25. Prizes will be in the form of credit at the tournament course of your choice.

The fee for high school players is $110 and they are eligible for medals only.

The entry deadline is Friday, July 8 or when the field is full at 88 players, whichever comes first. Any accepted late entries are subject to a $15 penalty.

The entry form is available online at www.golfbrightondale.com/images/KCO_Entry.pdf

For more information, contact Brighton Dale Links at 262-425-1783.

