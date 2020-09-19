 Skip to main content
Local briefs: Sobocinski earns academic honor
Former Tremper girls volleyball standout Ashley Sobocinski was recently named a 2019-20 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the University of Cumberlands (Ky.) women's volleyball team.

Sobocinski, now a junior biology major, played 30 matches last year as a sophomore, totaling 218 kills, 231 digs and 29 blocks.

To earn the Daktronics Scholar-Athlete honor, student-athletes must have reached at least junior status and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

