Local briefs: Somers taking softball registration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Somers taking

softball registration

The Village of Somers is accepting registration for its 2020 co-ed softball league.

The season starts on June 2 and ends on July 30, with no games scheduled for July 4. Games will be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The T-ball league (grades pre-K through kindergarten) will be on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., the A-ball league (grades 1-2) will be on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., the AA-ball league (grades 3-4) will be on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., the minor league (grades 5-6) will be on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. and the major league (grades 7-9) will be on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m.

All games will be played at Somers Ball Park, and the fee is $55 for Somers residents and $65 for non-residents. All fees must be paid at the time of registration, which ends on May 8.

For questions, contact Fran Dibble at 262-859-2822 ext. 117 or fdibble@somers.org.

Additionally, a free Girls Softball Skills Clinic will be conducted by the Bradford softball team on league nights (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) prior to games from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.