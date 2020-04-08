Local briefs: Somers taking softball registration

Somers taking
softball registration
The Village of Somers is accepting registration for its 2020 co-ed softball league.
The season starts on June 2 and ends on July 30, with no games scheduled for July 4. Games will be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The T-ball league (grades pre-K through kindergarten) will be on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., the A-ball league (grades 1-2) will be on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., the AA-ball league (grades 3-4) will be on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., the minor league (grades 5-6) will be on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. and the major league (grades 7-9) will be on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m.
All games will be played at Somers Ball Park, and the fee is $55 for Somers residents and $65 for non-residents. All fees must be paid at the time of registration, which ends on May 8.
For questions, contact Fran Dibble at 262-859-2822 ext. 117 or fdibble@somers.org.
Additionally, a free Girls Softball Skills Clinic will be conducted by the Bradford softball team on league nights (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) prior to games from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.
Current and former members of the Red Devils, who have reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament five times in the last 10 years, will provide fundamental instruction on throwing, catching, fielding and hitting.
Contact Bradford coach John P. Ruffolo at jruffolo@kusd.edu for more information.
UWP wrestlers cited
for academics
The UW-Parkside wrestling team was named to the 2020 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II Team All-Academic List, and three individuals on the team were named NWCA Division II Scholar All-Americans.
As a team, the Rangers had a 3.111 GPA, just one of 20 teams in the nation with a collective GPA over 3.0
Individually, redshirt sophomore Subhan Umar (business), redshirt sophomore Shane Gantz (marketing) and redshirt junior Rodsean Graham (criminal justice) received academic accolades.
Gantz, Joe Arroyo and Airk Furseth had qualified to compete in the NCAA Division II Championships before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.
