Local briefs: St. Joseph, Shoreland dominate All-Metro Classic Conference baseball honors

Lancers, Pacers dominate All-Metro Classic baseball
St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran dominated the All-Metro Classic Conference baseball honors, which were announced recently.
The Lancers, who won the conference title and went on to win the WIAA Division-3 state title, had five of the 11 first-team selections. The Pacers had two first-team selections, including the conference's Player of the Year, senior pitcher/infielder Sawyer Smith.
Named to the first team for St. Joseph were junior pitcher Andrew Setter, senior catcher Frank McGuire, junior infielder Jacob Ashmus, sophomore infielder Brady Davidson and senior outfielder Jack Davidson. Named to the first team for Shoreland in addition to Smith was senior outfielder Aaron Roslowski.
Smith and McGuire were also named honorable mention All-State and first-team All-District by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, while Smith — a recruit of NCAA Division II St. Cloud State — was named the Metro District Player of the Year in Division-3. Brady Davidson was named second-team All-District.
Named second-team All-Metro Classic, meanwhile, were St. Joseph sophomore pitcher Luke Schuler, St. Joseph senior infielder Max McCarville and St. Joseph junior outfielder Matt Schulte.
Selected as honorable mention were St. Joseph senior Peter Ruffolo, Shoreland senior Konnor Hill, Shoreland senior Nick Schemming and Shoreland sophomore David Ripke.
Men's Senior County Open taking entries
Entries are being accepted for the Men's Senior County Open, scheduled for Aug. 19-20 at Spring Valley Country Club.
The tournament, which features a 36-hole stroke-play format, is open to all senior golfers who have turned 50 as of Aug. 19.
The champion will be the golfer with the lowest gross score, regardless of age or handicap, but all entrants will be included in an age-group flight in addition to the championship flight. The age groups will be 50+, 60+, 70+ and 80+ (forward tees), based on age as of Aug. 19. WSGA handicaps will be used in each age flight, and golfers without established handicaps will play "scratch."
The fee is $25, which does not include golf, cart or food. Tee times will begin at 10 a.m. each day and will be posted at Spring Valley and emailed to each entrant if an email address is provided. An entry fee must accompany all entry blanks, and no credit card payments will be accepted.
Entry blanks are available at Spring Valley, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs, or interested seniors can contact Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com for an entry blank.
Local golfers honored by GCAW
Central's Jack Weis, Luke Koeppel, Tyler Shike and Dylan Bruni and Wilmot's Cy Turner and Chase Kveck were announced this week as Academic All-State honorees by the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association.
Students were submitted by GCAW coaches if they met the following criteria: had a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25, participated in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches and had sophomore, junior or senior status.
Indian Trail boys hoops holding contact days
The Indian Trail boys basketball team is holding summer contact days from Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the school's fieldhouse.
All interested boys basketball players and incoming freshmen boys basketball players are welcome to attend.
For questions, contact head coach Al Anderson at 262-515-1686 or assistant coach Mark Zuehsldorf at 262-308-0997.
Tremper softball schedules contact days
The Tremper softball team has scheduled summer contact days for July 19, 21, 22, 26 and 28, beginning at 4 p.m. each day at the Trojans' varsity field.
All incoming ninth- through 12th-graders may participate.
For questions, contact coach Dan Truttschel at dantruttschel@gmail.com or 262-903-9038.