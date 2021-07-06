Local briefs: St. Joseph, Shoreland dominate All-Metro Classic Conference baseball honors

Men's Senior County Open taking entries

Entries are being accepted for the Men's Senior County Open, scheduled for Aug. 19-20 at Spring Valley Country Club.

The tournament, which features a 36-hole stroke-play format, is open to all senior golfers who have turned 50 as of Aug. 19.

The champion will be the golfer with the lowest gross score, regardless of age or handicap, but all entrants will be included in an age-group flight in addition to the championship flight. The age groups will be 50+, 60+, 70+ and 80+ (forward tees), based on age as of Aug. 19. WSGA handicaps will be used in each age flight, and golfers without established handicaps will play "scratch."

The fee is $25, which does not include golf, cart or food. Tee times will begin at 10 a.m. each day and will be posted at Spring Valley and emailed to each entrant if an email address is provided. An entry fee must accompany all entry blanks, and no credit card payments will be accepted.

Entry blanks are available at Spring Valley, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs, or interested seniors can contact Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com for an entry blank.

