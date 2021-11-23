Local briefs: St. Joseph's Andrew Alia named Triple Threat of the Week athlete on WisSports.net

Alia picks up Triple Threat athlete honor

St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia was named the Bug Tussel Wireless Triple Threat of the Week athlete on WisSports.net.

The honor was announced Wednesday.

A boys soccer, football and boys basketball standout, Alia totaled 87 goals and 32 assists on the soccer field for his high school career and was a three-time All-Metro Classic Conference first-team selection, including a conference Player of the Year honor this fall.

On the football field this fall, Alia helped lead the Lancers to an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title and an appearance in the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals. He was a three-position first-team All-Conference pick, at defensive back, punter and kicker, this season, leading St. Joseph receptions (36) and receiving yards (521) while also hauling in eight touchdown passes.

And on the basketball court, Alia will begin his senior season with the Lancers as the No. 30-ranked senior in the state, according to Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.

Bowling honors

Rich Beltoya recorded a league-high 805 series, including a high game of 290, on Nov. 16 in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

Brian Mattie, meanwhile, finished just shy of an 800 series in the Sunday AM Businessmen League on Nov. 14 at Surfside, firing a league-best 796 series.

Also at Surfside, Scott Safransky fired a 300 game as part of a league-high 787 series on Nov. 17 in the Miller Majors League, while Tim Sowinski also rolled a 300 in the same league en route to a 731 series.

And in the Gabe Savaglio Youth-Adult League at Surfside on Nov. 14, Jason Griffin fired a 300 game as part of a league-best 789 series.

