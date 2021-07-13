Local briefs: Sweet wins Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway

Sweet wins Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway

California native Brad Sweet captured the feature win in the 40-lap Badger 40 to highlight action Saturday night at the Wilmot Raceway.

Sweet is the two-time defending World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Series champion. He defeated pole-sitter Logan Schuchart, who finished second, and Donny Schatz, who was third.

Oak Creek's Mark Heinert won the IRA Lightning Sprints 20-lap feature, his second win of the season at Wilmot. Heinert held off C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., for second. Pleasant Prairie's Mike Neau was fourth.

Action at the raceway resumes Saturday, with drivers set to compete in four divisions. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at 5:45 and racing at 6:30. Admission is $15 for fans 12 and older and free for ages 11 and younger.

For more information, call 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the raceway's Facebook page.

Junior Tennis Tournament is July 29-30 at Bullen

The Kenosha Unified School District Department of Recreation Junior Tennis Tournament will be held July 29 and 30 at Bullen Middle School.