Local briefs: Sweet wins Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway

Sweet wins Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway
California native Brad Sweet captured the feature win in the 40-lap Badger 40 to highlight action Saturday night at the Wilmot Raceway.
Sweet is the two-time defending World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Series champion. He defeated pole-sitter Logan Schuchart, who finished second, and Donny Schatz, who was third.
Oak Creek's Mark Heinert won the IRA Lightning Sprints 20-lap feature, his second win of the season at Wilmot. Heinert held off C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., for second. Pleasant Prairie's Mike Neau was fourth.
Action at the raceway resumes Saturday, with drivers set to compete in four divisions. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at 5:45 and racing at 6:30. Admission is $15 for fans 12 and older and free for ages 11 and younger.
For more information, call 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the raceway's Facebook page.
Junior Tennis Tournament is July 29-30 at Bullen
The Kenosha Unified School District Department of Recreation Junior Tennis Tournament will be held July 29 and 30 at Bullen Middle School.
Champions will be crowned in five singles divisions — 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 and younger — and four doubles divisions — 12, 14, 16 and 18 and younger — for both boys and girls. First- and second-place trophies will be awarded in all divisions, with ribbons for third and fourth place.
The entry fee is $7 per person, which must be paid at the time of registration. Each player may only enter in one age division in singles according to their age at the time of the event. Players in doubles must compete in the age division according to the oldest person's age.
Registration must be completed online at the KUSD Recreation Department website at kenosha.revtrak.net/web-stores by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. The fee can be paid through the KUSD secure web store by selecting Recreation Department and Tennis Tournament Fee.
For more information, call the Department of Recreation at 262-359-6225.
Carthage golfers land five on scholar list
Carthage women's golfers Kate Munro, Alina Brindza, Madi McCoy, Sami Plankey and Katie Wachowiak recently were named as All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association for 2020-21.
To be considered, players must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5.
Munro is a junior from Racine; Brindza is a freshman from Downers Grove, Ill.; McCoy is a junior from Batavia, Ill.; Plankey is a junior from Appleton; and Wachowiak is a junior from Fountain City.
Hole-in-One
JOE RICCIARDI aced the 183-yard, par-3 sixth hole at Kenosha Country Club recently. It was witnessed by Tom Davis, Barry Bennett, Mike Schellpfeffer and Mike Thomey.