Local briefs: The Prairie School holding annual boys basketball camp this summer, open to all

Prairie School holding annual boys basketball camp

The Prairie School in Wind Point will be holding its annual boys basketball camp from June 13-16 at the school.

Held at The Prairie School's Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point, the camp will run from 9 to 11 a.m. each day and is open to all boys entering grades 4-9, not just players from Prairie.

Instruction will be led by Prairie head boys basketball coach and St. Joseph graduate Jason Atanasoff and his staff. That includes Tony Stafford, who possesses over 30 years of coaching experience from the youth through high school levels, as well as Jersey Eickhorst, Reid Koenen and Sammie Woodward, who all recently played men's or women's college basketball.

Daily instruction given to campers will focus on the fundamentals of the game and skill development, including shooting, ball handling, defense, court awareness and basketball IQ.

The camp fee is $100, and it's recommended that campers bring a mask in case health and safety protocols change.

Online registration is required at prairieschool.com/summer. For questions or more information, contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com.

Bowling honors

Kyle Zagar rolled a 299 game as part of a league-high 814 series, while Chris Graham recorded a 300 game as part of a 742 series, on April 19 in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

Also at Surfside, Shawn Jensen fired a 300 game en route to a league-high 746 series in the Inner City League on April 21 and Ken Schwartz had a 299 game during a 669 series in the Sunday AM Businessmen League on April 17.

Additionally, Lisa Hessefort and Angela Hanna recently rolled 300 games at Surfside, with Hessefort totaling a 718 series in the Inner City League on April 14 and Hanna also recording a 718 series in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League on April 12.

Finally at Surfside, Rich Beltoya rolled a 300 game as part of a league-best 776 series in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League on April 5.

