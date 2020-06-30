Local briefs: Ticketing changes made for Wilmot Raceway event

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ticketing changes made for Wilmot Raceway event

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Wilmot Raceway, scheduled for Saturday, July 11, will now be a limited-seating, general admission event.

The World of Outlaws/World Racing Group will be leasing the track for the event and handling all of the ticketing and operations.

Those who already purchased tickets through SLS Promotions online or over the phone will automatically receive a refund to the credit card or debit card that was used for purchase.

​​Due to the limited seating structure, 1,500 general admission grandstand tickets were made available for purchase. Sales began Tuesday. An extra 200 pit passes were also made available. Tickets and pit passes can only be purchased online through the World of Outlaws website.

​For more information on future World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events this season, visit www.SLSPromotions.com.

