Local briefs: Tremper XC begins Monday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tremper XC begins Monday

The Tremper boys and girls cross country season begins Monday. Athletes planning to participate should meet at Ameche Field on Monday at 3:15 p.m. Practices begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Runners should come dressed to run.

All necessary participation documentation is available on the Tremper athletic website. Additional cross country information is available on the Tremper cross country website. Parents and athletes may also contact Coach Bradley (bradleyc15@att.net) or Coach Skripsky (askripsk@kusd.edu) for additional information.

Muni temporarily closed

Washington Park “Muni” Golf Course is temporarily closed through Sunday, according to a news release from the City of Kenosha.

The course is tentatively scheduled to re-open on Monday.

Gateway Foundation holding golf scramble

The Gateway Technical College Foundation is holding its annual golf scramble on Sept. 3 at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva to raise money to support Gateway scholarships, student emergency grants and college initiatives.