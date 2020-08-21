Local briefs: Tremper XC begins Monday

Tremper XC begins Monday
The Tremper boys and girls cross country season begins Monday. Athletes planning to participate should meet at Ameche Field on Monday at 3:15 p.m. Practices begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Runners should come dressed to run.
All necessary participation documentation is available on the Tremper athletic website. Additional cross country information is available on the Tremper cross country website. Parents and athletes may also contact Coach Bradley (bradleyc15@att.net) or Coach Skripsky (askripsk@kusd.edu) for additional information.
Muni temporarily closed
Washington Park “Muni” Golf Course is temporarily closed through Sunday, according to a news release from the City of Kenosha.
The course is tentatively scheduled to re-open on Monday.
Gateway Foundation holding golf scramble
The Gateway Technical College Foundation is holding its annual golf scramble on Sept. 3 at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva to raise money to support Gateway scholarships, student emergency grants and college initiatives.
The 26th annual event includes a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf and a short evening reception. Registration costs $185 per person or $900 for a foursome and hole sponsorship. Single carts are available for an added fee and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and golfing begins at noon. The deadline to register is Aug. 28. Safety measures for this year include a mobile app to help golfers with contactless check-in, ticket purchases and bidding in the silent auction. Masks are encouraged.
Participants can register at www.gtc.edu/FoundationScramble. To learn more about the event, contact Ashleigh Henrichs at 262-564-2644 or henrichsa@gtc.edu.
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
HOMICIDE 2A 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 2B 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 2 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 1 K9 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 1 8-19-20.jpg
Kenosha artist Dean Tawwater
Villa D' Carlo Restaurant wine vine dining room painting
Villa D' Carlo's espresso pot mural
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
SR. OPEN 5
SR. OPEN 6
SR. OPEN 7
SR. OPEN 2
SR. OPEN 3
SR. OPEN 4
SR. OPEN 1
SOMERS DEATH INVESTIGATION.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!