Local briefs: Tremper XC begins Monday

Tickets are on pre-sale for $15 at Donovan's Reef, 611 Rink Ave., Twin Lakes, or at brewcitywrestling1.com. They can also be purchased at the door for $20. CDC guidelines will be observed and hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the door.

For more information, visit brewcitywrestling1.com.

Gateway Foundation holding golf scramble

The Gateway Technical College Foundation is holding its annual golf scramble on Sept. 3 at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva to raise money to support Gateway scholarships, student emergency grants and college initiatives.

The 26th annual event includes a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf and a short evening reception. Registration costs $185 per person or $900 for a foursome and hole sponsorship. Single carts are available for an added fee and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and golfing begins at noon. The deadline to register is Aug. 28. Safety measures for this year include a mobile app to help golfers with contactless check-in, ticket purchases and bidding in the silent auction. Masks are encouraged.