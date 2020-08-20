Local briefs: Tremper XC begins Monday

Tremper XC begins Monday
The Tremper boys and girls cross country season begins Monday.
Athletes planning to participate should meet at Ameche Field on Monday at 3:15 p.m. Practices begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Runners should come dressed to run.
All necessary participation documentation is available on the Tremper athletic website. Additional cross country information is available on the Tremper cross country website. Parents and athletes may also contact Coach Bradley (bradleyc15@att.net) or Coach Skripsky (askripsk@kusd.edu) for additional information.
Muni temporarily closed
Washington Park "Muni" Golf Course is temporarily closed from Friday through Sunday, according to a news release from the City of Kenosha.
The course is tentatively scheduled to re-open on Monday.
Wrestling returns to Twin Lakes
The stars of Brew City Wrestling return to Rumpoles Banquet Hall, 352 E. Main Street, Twin Lakes, on Saturday, Sept. 12. The bell time is 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:15.
Promoter Frankie DeFalco will host a seven-match Fandemonium show featuring a special meet-and-greet with Ring of Honor star Beer City Bruiser at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on pre-sale for $15 at Donovan's Reef, 611 Rink Ave., Twin Lakes, or at brewcitywrestling1.com. They can also be purchased at the door for $20. CDC guidelines will be observed and hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the door.
For more information, visit brewcitywrestling1.com.
Gateway Foundation holding golf scramble
The Gateway Technical College Foundation is holding its annual golf scramble on Sept. 3 at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva to raise money to support Gateway scholarships, student emergency grants and college initiatives.
The 26th annual event includes a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf and a short evening reception. Registration costs $185 per person or $900 for a foursome and hole sponsorship. Single carts are available for an added fee and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and golfing begins at noon. The deadline to register is Aug. 28. Safety measures for this year include a mobile app to help golfers with contactless check-in, ticket purchases and bidding in the silent auction. Masks are encouraged.
Participants can register at www.gtc.edu/FoundationScramble. To learn more about the event, contact Ashleigh Henrichs at 262-564-2644 or henrichsa@gtc.edu.
