Local briefs: UW receiver Chimere Dike to appear at 69th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night

UW receiver Dike to appear at Sports Night

University of Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike will be a celebrity guest of honor at the 69th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night on Feb. 20, the Sports Night committee announced in a press release this week.

A three-star recruit out of high school at Waukesha North, Dike was a two-time All-State selection in high school and as a senior won the Al Toon Award as the top senior receiver in the state in WisSports.net's Senior Class Awards.

In his first two seasons with the Badgers, Dike has appeared in 19 games and has 30 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

The two main honorees at Sports Night will be this year's Outstanding Male and Female Athletes of the Year, St. Joseph seniors Andrew Alia and Martina Harrington.

Small Fry holding tryouts for anniversary team

Kenosha Small Fry Basketball will be holding tryouts for its 50-year anniversary teams on Sunday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 30, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

Tryouts are open to all boys and girls ages 9 to 12. Prospective players can't have turned 12 before Sept. 1, 2021, and cannot be taller than 4 feet, 11 inches. Kenosha will be picking two rookie teams for this season and a return to varsity play in 2023, which will include a return trip to ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., in April 2023.

For questions, call or text Jeff Milkie at 262-945-0605.

Kenosha USBC holding annual membership meeting

The annual membership meeting of the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress will be held at Guttormsen Recreation Center on Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

A sweeper will be run prior to the meeting at 2 p.m. The organization will be electing for the officer position of Sergeant-at-Arms, five director positions and delegates to the 2023 State Convention. The following change to the bylaws is also being proposed: Reduction of the youth membership fee to $15.

Candidate and delegate forms can be obtained at local bowling centers or by contacting Nominating Chairperson Tim Lewis or President Tammy Schmidtke.

Bowling honors

Kyle Zagar recorded a perfect game en route to a league-high 784 series in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl on Jan. 11.

