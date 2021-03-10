Local briefs: UWP men's golf team wraps up tourney

UWP men's golf team wraps up tourney

The UW-Parkside men's golf team concluded its first tournament of the 2021 season with the Buccaneer Invite at the Irene Golf Club in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday and Tuesday.

Freshman Garrett Olson led the Rangers with a three-round total of 329 (83-81-75), sophomore Tommy Winkler carded a 245 (80-83-82) and freshman Aidan Webster totaled a 247 (87-73-87).

Parkside finished ninth in the nine-team tournament with a team total of 985.

"We saw some promising play from the freshmen with Aidan's 73 and Garrett's 75," Parkside coach Tyler Wollberg said in a news release. "The future is looking bright for Ranger golf, and we'll be back at it next week in Nashville."

Carthage softball team picked to win CCIW

The Carthage softball team was predicted to win the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title this season, according to the conference's annual coaches poll, which was announced Wednesday.

The Firebirds topped the poll with 61 points and five first-place votes.