Local briefs: UWP men's golf team wraps up tourney

UWP men's golf team wraps up tourney
The UW-Parkside men's golf team concluded its first tournament of the 2021 season with the Buccaneer Invite at the Irene Golf Club in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday and Tuesday.
Freshman Garrett Olson led the Rangers with a three-round total of 329 (83-81-75), sophomore Tommy Winkler carded a 245 (80-83-82) and freshman Aidan Webster totaled a 247 (87-73-87).
Parkside finished ninth in the nine-team tournament with a team total of 985.
"We saw some promising play from the freshmen with Aidan's 73 and Garrett's 75," Parkside coach Tyler Wollberg said in a news release. "The future is looking bright for Ranger golf, and we'll be back at it next week in Nashville."
Carthage softball team picked to win CCIW
The Carthage softball team was predicted to win the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title this season, according to the conference's annual coaches poll, which was announced Wednesday.
The Firebirds topped the poll with 61 points and five first-place votes.
In its last campaign, the 2019 season, Carthage won an NCAA Division III regional title for the first time in program history. Under head coach Amy Gillmore, who's entering her 24th season leading the program, the Firebirds have won four CCIW regular-season titles, in 1998, 2010, 2012 and 2013.
Additionally, Carthage was ranked No. 16 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll.
The Firebirds open their season March 18 with a doubleheader at Milwaukee School of Engineering.
KSCA holding general meeting
The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will hold a general meeting on April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Moose Lodge North Hall, 3003 30th Ave.
The room is large enough for social distancing, and face masks are expected. Discussion, raffles and elections will occur and be discussed. Existing members are encouraged to bring new potential members.