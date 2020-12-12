Local briefs: UWP women's basketball team adds five

UWP women's basketball team adds five
The UW-Parkside women's basketball team and head coach Jen Conely last week announced the signing of five players to the 2021 recruiting class.
Joining the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season will be McKenna Armstrong of Random Lake, Sheridan Flauger of Oneida, Mara McAdams of Mukwonago, Alexis McNack of Milwaukee and Sara Kasar of Oak Creek. All will be incoming freshmen.
"We are excited to welcome McKenna, Sheridan, Sara, Mara and Alexis to our Parkside family," Conely said in a news release. "It is really important for us to continue to recruit high-caliber student-athletes that will make a positive impact on the court, in the classroom and in the community.
"They are skilled competitors that Ranger Nation will be excited to watch for the next four years. There is so much talent in the state of Wisconsin."
Armstrong's mother, Beth Schultz, is a former Parkside volleyball player.
Shoreland Lutheran's Shay Lange brings the ball up the court against St. Joseph's Ellie Schuler during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Jayden Hill brings the ball up the court against Shoreland Lutheran's Maren Fitzpatrick during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Jayden Hill, right, drives to the basket against Shoreland Lutheran's Camren Cheney, left, during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GRGEORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Paige Trachte, left, and Shoreland Lutheran's Maren Fitzpatrick, right, battle for a rebound during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GEGRORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Sarah Koestler, right, goes after a loose ball while being defended by St. Joseph's Paige Trachte during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Sarah Koestler, left, battles for a rebound with St. Joseph's Jayden Hill during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Maren Fitzpatrick looks to pass the ball while being defended by St. Joseph's Nazyia Bobo during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran’s Maren Fitzpatrick, left, battles for a rebound with St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Russert, right, during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph’s Paige Trachte drives to the basket against Shoreland Lutheran’s Shay Lange during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Ava Rizzitano, left, drives to the basket against Shoreland Lutheran's Camren Cheney, center, and Natalie Brug, right, during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Jayden Hill dribbles the ball as she's defended by Shoreland Lutheran's Maren Fitzpatrick during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Natalie Brug drives to the basket against St. Joseph's Ellie Schuler during a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 59-46.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
