Local briefs: UWP women's basketball team adds five
Local Briefs

Local briefs: UWP women's basketball team adds five

UWP women's basketball team adds five

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team and head coach Jen Conely last week announced the signing of five players to the 2021 recruiting class.

Joining the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season will be McKenna Armstrong of Random Lake, Sheridan Flauger of Oneida, Mara McAdams of Mukwonago, Alexis McNack of Milwaukee and Sara Kasar of Oak Creek. All will be incoming freshmen.

"We are excited to welcome McKenna, Sheridan, Sara, Mara and Alexis to our Parkside family," Conely said in a news release. "It is really important for us to continue to recruit high-caliber student-athletes that will make a positive impact on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

"They are skilled competitors that Ranger Nation will be excited to watch for the next four years. There is so much talent in the state of Wisconsin."

Armstrong's mother, Beth Schultz, is a former Parkside volleyball player.

