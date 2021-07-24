Local briefs: UWP's Emanuel earns GLIAC Commissioner's Award

The Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course at UW-Parkside will host the Ranger XC Summer Classic on Saturday, Aug. 7.

There will be a 3-kilometer race at 4:30 p.m. and a 5K at 5 p.m. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/WI/Kenosha/RANGERMEETGREETSUMMERCLASSIC.

The courses at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course will be used this fall for the Parkside cross country team's home meets, eight regular-season high school meets, the Racine St. Catherine's WIAA Division-2 sectional, the Bradford WIAA Division-1 sectional, the Wisconsin USATF Association Championships and the Foot Locker/Eastbay XC Midwest Regional Meet.

Busch to be inducted into Burlington Baseball HOF

Dennis Busch, who grew up in Wheatland and attended St. Al's Grade School in New Munster, will be inducted into the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be held Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Beaumont Field in Burlington.