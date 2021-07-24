Local briefs: UWP's Emanuel earns GLIAC Commissioner's Award

UWP's Emanuel earns GLIAC Commissioner's Award
Redshirt senior Austin Emanuel of the UW-Parkside baseball team was recently voted as a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner's Award winner for spring males.
He's the first student-athlete from Parkside to earn the award since Leki Prpa in the fall of 2019.
A utility player from Mukwonago, Emanuel was named second-team All-Region by Rawlings/ABCA and first-team All-GLIAC. He broke Parkside's single-season record for highest batting average (.430) and on-base percentage (.532) and had the best OBP and the second-best batting average in the GLIAC.
He finished his Parkside career with a 1.106 OPS, ended the year on a 13-game hitting streak and recorded a hit in 28 of the 30 games he played.
Additionally, Emanuel pitched the second-most innings on the team (36.2) and had the team's lowest ERA (7.61) of anyone with over five innings pitched. He struck out a team-high 35 batters and recorded the Rangers' only two saves of the season.
The awards are presented after the fall, winter and spring athletic seasons to six female and six male student-athletes that excel both in the classroom and on the fields of play. All grade-point averages are based on a 4.0 scale.
UWP XC course to host Ranger Summer Classic
The Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course at UW-Parkside will host the Ranger XC Summer Classic on Saturday, Aug. 7.
There will be a 3-kilometer race at 4:30 p.m. and a 5K at 5 p.m. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/WI/Kenosha/RANGERMEETGREETSUMMERCLASSIC.
The courses at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course will be used this fall for the Parkside cross country team's home meets, eight regular-season high school meets, the Racine St. Catherine's WIAA Division-2 sectional, the Bradford WIAA Division-1 sectional, the Wisconsin USATF Association Championships and the Foot Locker/Eastbay XC Midwest Regional Meet.
Busch to be inducted into Burlington Baseball HOF
Dennis Busch, who grew up in Wheatland and attended St. Al's Grade School in New Munster, will be inducted into the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will be held Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Busch played as a youth for the Lakeland Little League program, along with the Pony League and Kiwanis League in Burlington, then graduated from Burlington High School in 1967. He went on to coach and umpire baseball and softball in the Burlington area for years, including helping with the Wheatland Center Grade School softball program, which he still does.
He's a member of the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee.
IN PHOTOS: UW-Parkside Sports and Activity Center renovation preview
The overhaul of the indoor Sports and Activity Center on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus is nearly complete.
And as Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin puts it, the changes are going to be transformational.
Gavin and other staff members led a guided VIP tour Monday, May 24, 2021, of all the work that’s ongoing as part of the university’s RangerVision 2020, a $5 million campaign for the SAC that includes the construction of two new facilities, along with major enhancements inside the De Simone Gymnasium.