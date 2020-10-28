Local briefs: Walkers named All-State in girls golf

Walkers named All-State in girls golf

Twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker had terrific freshman seasons for the Central girls golf team, and they were named All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin when it released its teams Sunday night.

Kylie was named to the six-player first team, while Katelyn received third-team honors.

Both made the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament this season. Kylie was in first place after the first round and finished tied for third, while Katelyn placed 22nd.

Player of the Year honors went to Hartland Arrowhead's Jessica Guiser, who became the first freshman to win the Division-1 state title since 2009.

Bowling honors

Mike Surber rolled a perfect game en route to a league-high 675 series in the Monday Vegas league at Guttormsen Recreation Center.

In the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors league at Surfside Bowl, Barry Parker rolled a 298 as part of a 749 series.

