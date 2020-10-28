Local briefs: Walkers named All-State in girls golf

Twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker had terrific freshman seasons for the Central girls golf team, and they were named All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin when it released its teams Sunday night.
Kylie was named to the six-player first team, while Katelyn received third-team honors.
Both made the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament this season. Kylie was in first place after the first round and finished tied for third, while Katelyn placed 22nd.
Player of the Year honors went to Hartland Arrowhead's Jessica Guiser, who became the first freshman to win the Division-1 state title since 2009.
Bowling honors
Mike Surber rolled a perfect game en route to a league-high 675 series in the Monday Vegas league at Guttormsen Recreation Center.
In the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors league at Surfside Bowl, Barry Parker rolled a 298 as part of a 749 series.
Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told the State Journal on Sunday. As with all positive tests that occur using the daily rapid antigen tests, Mertz will be taking a PCR nasal swab test in order to confirm his diagnosis.
Katelyn Walker, left, and her twin sister, Kylie, right, practice putting at Brighton Dale Links during a practice this season with the Central girls golf team. Both were named All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, Kylie to the first team and Katelyn to the third team.