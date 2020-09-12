Local briefs: Wilmot Raceway postpones Watson Classic

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilmot Raceway postpones Watson Classic

Due to a week's worth of rain and forecasted rain throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Wilmot Raceway postponed the third annual Jim "Wildman" Watson Classic until Saturday, Oct. 3.

The change in date means the Dirt Kings Late Models championship will conclude on Oct. 3 at Wilmot. WingLESS Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandits will remain on that program as non-points races.

Additionally, A free bike giveaway for ages 16 and under will also still go on, with over 140 bikes donated.

The start times have been moved up by one hour, with pits opening at 2 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m., hot laps at 5 p.m. and racing at 5:45 p.m. No advance tickets will be available. Grandstand general admission is $20 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. Pit passes are $30.

A rain date of Sunday, Oct. 4, has also been secured. For updates, phone the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, check the track website at wilmotraceway.com or visit the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.