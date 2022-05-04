Local briefs: Wilmot Raceway season opener scheduled for Saturday after last Saturday rained out

Wilmot Raceway opener scheduled for Saturday

After rain wiped out last week's scheduled season opener at Wilmot Raceway, the opener is now scheduled for this Saturday, May 7.

Those who purchased tickets for the April 30 rainout will receive a refund to their bank account.

The new opening night is set to feature AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars.

Grandstands are slated to open at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 6 and racing at 6:30. Adult grandstand admission is $15 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., with pit passes at $27.

Wilmot Raceway's third-mile clay oval will host a couple special events coming up early this season. On Sunday, May 15, is the Diamond 44 Dirt Kings Late Models with Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints, Fec's Place/Pfeiffer Trailer Sales IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds.

On Friday, May 20, is the annual Interstate Racing Association/All Star Sprint Challenge, highlighted by Tony Stewart's traveling Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions, and the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints at the IRA's original home track.

Advance tickets are available by going to the track website at wilmotraceway.com. Users can go to the race date and click on tickets.

For updated information on race event status, check the website or official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page, or call the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090.

Three from Kenosha make state girls lacrosse team

Three players on the Kenosha Storm co-op girls high school lacrosse team have been placed on Team Wisconsin.

The players are Indian Trail junior Victoria Shea, Central junior Amelia Tennis and Indian Trail sophomore goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera.

The team will represent Wisconsin in the 2022 USA Lacrosse National Tournament in Bel Air, Md. With teams from across the country competing annually, the national tournament, a tradition in women's lacrosse since 1933, has been become one of the nation's marquee college recruiting events, according to Storm coach Cal Becker.

The event is open to all high school-aged players, but players must try out for regional teams in order to participate. The tournament is the same weekend as the NCAA Division I and Division III national semifinals and national championships, which are in Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University, and the players on Team Wisconsin will also have the opportunity to attend the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Final Four.

