Local briefs: Wisconsin Shores Little League registration April 23 and 27 at Guttormsen Recreation Center

Wisconsin Shores LL registration April 23, 27

Wisconsin Shores Little League, a Challenger Division of Little League Baseball, and Wisconsin Shores Senior Challenger League will be taking registrations for the 2022 season, starting Saturday, April 23.

Registrations will be held at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road.

The first registration will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. The second registration will be held on Wednesday, April 27, from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

These special baseball programs are for mentally and/or physically disabled individuals in Kenosha and Racine counties. Disabilities include all cognitive and physical disabilities, learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder, autism, hearing and visual impairments and emotionally disturbed. Players who use walkers or wheelchairs are included.

Wisconsin Shores Little League is open to children who are between 4 and 18 years of age, or up to age 22 if they are still in school. In the adult league, players must be at least 15 years of age (no maximum age).

Children will play on Saturday mornings, and the adults will play on Monday evenings. There are no costs or registration fees. Every player will be provided with a T-shirt and hat that they will be able to keep. Players are only required to bring their own glove.

If you have any questions, please call Jackie Battersby at 262-705-8212 for school-aged players. If you have any questions about the senior league, please call Mike Ebener at 262-945-9769.

Bowling honors

Rich Beltoya fired a 300 game as part of a league-high 776 series in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl on April 5.

