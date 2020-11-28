Local briefs: World of Outlaws returning to Wilmot

World of Outlaws returning to Wilmot

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will visit the Wilmot Raceway again in 2021 for the running of The Badger 40 on Saturday, July 10, it was announced last week in a news release from SLS Promotions.

The event will mark the series' ninth visit to Wilmot. The World of Outlaws raced for the first time at Wilmot in 2006.

Another strong lineup of drivers is taking shape for the 2021 World of Outlaws campaign, led by Brad Sweet, who's chasing his third straight series title. Donny Schatz, a 10-time series champion, will be one of the main contenders to unseat Sweet, along with Logan Schuchart, who finished a career-best third in the points standings in 2020.

Ticket information for The Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event, will be available soon at www.slspromotions.com.

Bowling honors

Travis Weber, 14, fired a 299 game en route to a personal-best and league-high 767 series in the Sunday Fall Family Fun league at Guttormsen Recreation Center.

Weber has two 300 games and fell just shy of a third when the 7-pin was left standing on the final throw of his 299 game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.