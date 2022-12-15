Local girls club soccer team wins back-to-back state championships

Oh, what a rush.

Back in late October, the Rush Wisconsin Southeast 2006 Girls Blue soccer club captured its second straight state championship in Appleton with a 1-0 shutout victory over Wisconsin United FC.

The Rush went 2-0-1 in group play to advance to the semifinals, where they won in overtime.

According to Club Administrator Heather Smith, the championships in 2021 and 2022 are particularly historic because no other girls club team from Kenosha or Racine at any age group has ever won the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) state championship.

This particular Rush team, a U17 club comprised of girls soccer players from Bradford, Indian Trail, Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph, Tremper, Central and Union Grove high schools, was the first girls club team to win state in 2021 and followed it up with the back-to-back titles.

"The win is extremely significant," Smith said. "The Rush WI Southeast 2006 Girls Blue team was the first to do this at the U16 level in October 2021, which is an unprecedented achievement itself, and then for them to repeat as state champions at the U17 level this year is an incredible testament to their hard work and high level of talent. So, no other girls team from the Kenosha-Racine area has won the state title once, let alone two times and back-to-back."

Smith said the state title run was truly a team effort, with strong play from the defense, offense, midfield and Viktorija Minic at goalie. Ava Rizzitano scored four goals throughout the state tournament to lead the Rush.

Ella Bradley scored the winning goal in the first ever championship in 2021, and Kalyssa Carter scored the winning goal in the championship finals in 2022.

Rush Wisconsin Southeast was established as a club in the fall of 2019, however a majority of the girls on this championship team have been playing together since they were 11 years old in club ball.

"The synergy and communication among the players is evident both on and off of the field," Smith added. "This year the coaches of the 2006 Girls Blue team are Jaime Colin and Nick Anderson. Rush WI Southeast is one of over 125 clubs within Rush Soccer, the largest international soccer organization in the world. As a result, our players have opportunities to compete on local, state, regional, national, and international levels; for example, two of our players recently played in a tournament in Italy. The 2006 Girls Blue team also participated in the United Soccer Super Y League the past two summers, qualifying for the National Finals in Tampa, FL, in December the past two years."

The players don't have to choose between high school and club soccer, as high school competes in the spring and club in the fall and winter.

Once the high school season is completed in June, as the current state champions, the Rush WI Southeast 2006 Girls will come back together to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Youth Soccer Association (USYS) Midwest Regional Championships in St. Louis June 23-28th, 2023, for a chance to compete in USYS National Championships in Orlando July 17-23, 2023.

The state tournament series provided great exposure for the girls, who performed in front of plenty of scouts and coaches.

"College coaches and scouts were present throughout the state championship series," Smith said. "Several of the girls on the team are juniors and so are actively involved in the college recruitment process at this point, while the sophomores and freshmen are just beginning. The team completes in college showcase tournaments, including one in November in Indianapolis, which they won, and players attend ID camps at the colleges in which they have interest attending."

Overall, Smith says it's an incredible feeling to represent Kenosha and make some history.

"It feels incredible to accomplish the goal of winning the Wisconsin State Championship two years in a row," Smith said. "It is an honor to coach and to make history with this amazing group of girls, who are role models for younger generations of soccer players in our community. We are so proud to represent Kenosha in this historic way."