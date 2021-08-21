 Skip to main content
Local golf: Brooks holds off Young to win Men's Senior County Open title
Local Golf
Local Golf

Gary Brooks made his first-round lead stand in the Men's Senior County Open.

After firing a 70 in Thursday's first round to take a three-shot lead in the 23rd annual tournament at Spring Valley Country Club, Brooks carded a 76 in Friday's second and final round to hold off Jamie Young by two shots and Jim Grom by three to win his first Senior County Open title.

Brooks' two-round total of 146 was enough to edge out Young, a three-time champion, who finished at 148 (73-75), and Grom, who finished at 149 (73-76). Dave Lee (79-72) and Roy Domback (76-75) tied for fourth place at 151. Defending champion Pete Onosko, meanwhile, totaled a 155 (73-82).

Brooks, 64, also won his age flight, as champions were crowned in each age division by net score. Brooks' net score of 140 edged out Mark Kuyawa's 141 in the 60+ age flight.

Terry Simmons won the 50+ age flight with a 143 net total, Dave Lee won the 70+ age flight with a 137 net total and Jerry Barr won the 80+ age flight with a 134 net total.

Here are the full gross scores from the tournament:

146—Gary Brooks (70-76). 148—Jamie Young (73-75). 149—Jim Grom (73-76). 151—Dave Lee (79-72), Roy Domback (76-75). 153—Mark Kuyawa (75-78). 154—Paul Chay (77-77). 155—Pete Onosko (73-82). 156—Jerry Barr (78-88). 157—Dave Archibald (79-78). 161—Dave Nikolai (83-78). 162—Sam Picchietti (81-81). 163—Mike Smolinski (82-81). 165—David Funk (82-83). 166—Larry Henry (85-81). 168—Ed Paha (87-81), Keith Anderson (80-88). 169—Mark Olsen (85-84). 171—Terry Simmons (86-85). 172—Larry Crum (84-88), Dan Lincoln (81-91). 173—Jim Anderson (84-89). 175—Larry Willems (89-86). 177—Ron Reeves (89-88). 181—George Schau (92-89). 182—Dan Shatkins (87-95). 183—Ned Perri (89-94). 185—Phil Wells (95-90), Ed Deardorf (94-91). 191—John Chudada (93-98). 207—Brian Pomeroy (110-97), Dave Christensen (109-98). 213—Mel Bailey (113-100). WD—Robert Strykowicz (123-WD, Stan Luta (107-WD), Dennis Dietz (96-WD), Scott Soukup (85-WD).

