Local golf: Brooks holds off Young to win Men's Senior County Open title

Gary Brooks made his first-round lead stand in the Men's Senior County Open.

After firing a 70 in Thursday's first round to take a three-shot lead in the 23rd annual tournament at Spring Valley Country Club, Brooks carded a 76 in Friday's second and final round to hold off Jamie Young by two shots and Jim Grom by three to win his first Senior County Open title.

Brooks' two-round total of 146 was enough to edge out Young, a three-time champion, who finished at 148 (73-75), and Grom, who finished at 149 (73-76). Dave Lee (79-72) and Roy Domback (76-75) tied for fourth place at 151. Defending champion Pete Onosko, meanwhile, totaled a 155 (73-82).

Brooks, 64, also won his age flight, as champions were crowned in each age division by net score. Brooks' net score of 140 edged out Mark Kuyawa's 141 in the 60+ age flight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terry Simmons won the 50+ age flight with a 143 net total, Dave Lee won the 70+ age flight with a 137 net total and Jerry Barr won the 80+ age flight with a 134 net total.

Here are the full gross scores from the tournament: