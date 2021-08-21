Local golf: Brooks holds off Young to win Men's Senior County Open title

Gary Brooks tees off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Men's Senior County Open at Spring Valley Country Club on Friday. Brooks won the title with a two-round total of 146.
KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Gary Brooks made his first-round lead stand in the Men's Senior County Open.
After firing a 70 in Thursday's first round to take a three-shot lead in the 23rd annual tournament at Spring Valley Country Club, Brooks carded a 76 in Friday's second and final round to hold off Jamie Young by two shots and Jim Grom by three to win his first Senior County Open title.
Brooks' two-round total of 146 was enough to edge out Young, a three-time champion, who finished at 148 (73-75), and Grom, who finished at 149 (73-76). Dave Lee (79-72) and Roy Domback (76-75) tied for fourth place at 151. Defending champion Pete Onosko, meanwhile, totaled a 155 (73-82).
Brooks, 64, also won his age flight, as champions were crowned in each age division by net score. Brooks' net score of 140 edged out Mark Kuyawa's 141 in the 60+ age flight.
Terry Simmons won the 50+ age flight with a 143 net total, Dave Lee won the 70+ age flight with a 137 net total and Jerry Barr won the 80+ age flight with a 134 net total.
Here are the full gross scores from the tournament:
146—Gary Brooks (70-76). 148—Jamie Young (73-75). 149—Jim Grom (73-76). 151—Dave Lee (79-72), Roy Domback (76-75). 153—Mark Kuyawa (75-78). 154—Paul Chay (77-77). 155—Pete Onosko (73-82). 156—Jerry Barr (78-88). 157—Dave Archibald (79-78). 161—Dave Nikolai (83-78). 162—Sam Picchietti (81-81). 163—Mike Smolinski (82-81). 165—David Funk (82-83). 166—Larry Henry (85-81). 168—Ed Paha (87-81), Keith Anderson (80-88). 169—Mark Olsen (85-84). 171—Terry Simmons (86-85). 172—Larry Crum (84-88), Dan Lincoln (81-91). 173—Jim Anderson (84-89). 175—Larry Willems (89-86). 177—Ron Reeves (89-88). 181—George Schau (92-89). 182—Dan Shatkins (87-95). 183—Ned Perri (89-94). 185—Phil Wells (95-90), Ed Deardorf (94-91). 191—John Chudada (93-98). 207—Brian Pomeroy (110-97), Dave Christensen (109-98). 213—Mel Bailey (113-100). WD—Robert Strykowicz (123-WD, Stan Luta (107-WD), Dennis Dietz (96-WD), Scott Soukup (85-WD).