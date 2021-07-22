Local golf: Cameron Huss in top five during final round of State Amateur Championship

Tremper graduate and current University of Wisconsin men's golfer Cameron Huss is shooting for a top-five finish in the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.

Going into the back nine of Thursday's final round of the four-round, 72-hole tournament, held Monday through Thursday, Huss was alone in fourth place at 8-over-par.

Huss was once as high as second place, but tournament leader Piercen Hunt of Hartland had a stranglehold on the tournament with nine holes left at even par, seven strokes ahead of Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., and Adam Miller of Nekoosa, both a shot ahead of Huss and tied for second at 7-over.

After a 4-over 74 in Monday's opening round, Huss fired a 1-under 69 in Tuesday's second round and a 2-over 72 in Wednesday's third round. On the front nine Thursday, he shot a 3-over 38.

Last month, Huss — who recently completed his first season with the Badgers — finished second in the prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville, falling to former professional Dustin Schwab of Lodi on the first playoff hole.