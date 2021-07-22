 Skip to main content
Local golf: Cameron Huss in top five during final round of State Amateur Championship
Local Golf

Local golf: Cameron Huss in top five during final round of State Amateur Championship

Tremper graduate and current University of Wisconsin men's golfer Cameron Huss is shooting for a top-five finish in the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.

Going into the back nine of Thursday's final round of the four-round, 72-hole tournament, held Monday through Thursday, Huss was alone in fourth place at 8-over-par.

Cameron Huss

Cameron Huss

Huss

Huss was once as high as second place, but tournament leader Piercen Hunt of Hartland had a stranglehold on the tournament with nine holes left at even par, seven strokes ahead of Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., and Adam Miller of Nekoosa, both a shot ahead of Huss and tied for second at 7-over.

After a 4-over 74 in Monday's opening round, Huss fired a 1-under 69 in Tuesday's second round and a 2-over 72 in Wednesday's third round. On the front nine Thursday, he shot a 3-over 38.

Last month, Huss — who recently completed his first season with the Badgers — finished second in the prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville, falling to former professional Dustin Schwab of Lodi on the first playoff hole.

While at Tremper, Huss was named the Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year in 2020. He finished fifth as a junior in 2019 in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament but did not get a chance to compete as a senior in 2021 when the pandemic cancelled the season.

Jarrett Simonson of Kenosha also made the cut and played all four rounds, finishing at 33-over 313 (78-76-81-78). He was tied for 53rd with the leaders still finishing up Thursday.

For updates on this story, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Saturday's print edition of the News.

