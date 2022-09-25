Local golf for Sept. 26

Petrifying Springs G.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Jim Anderson, fourth hole, 170 yards, par-3, using utility club. Witnesses: Paul Grochowski, Jeff Kehl, Sam Perry.
