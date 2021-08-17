Local golf: Huss in contention for State Open title, 2 shots back going into 36-hole finale

Zach Burry, a professional from Appleton, is tied with Huss at 7-under 136, while amateur Harrison Ott of Brookfield was in third place at 6-under but still had four holes left on his second round Tuesday at the News' press time. Professional Peter Webb of Madison, meanwhile, was in fifth place at 5-under 138 and professional Samuel Anderson of Stoughton was in sixth at 4-under 139.

Huss will be among the final players to tee off for Wednesday's 36 holes, and the players will not be re-grouped following the first 18. The third-round tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. To play among the leaders in such a big tournament will be perhaps the biggest moment of Huss' career to date, no matter what happens Wednesday.

"I've competed all summer, and just to have the chance to win (Wednesday), it'd be great," he said. "Regardless of how it goes, it'll be a great experience, no matter what."

In his first round on Monday, Huss made three birdies and a bogey on the front nine for a 2-under 35 at Pine Hills and another three birdies and a bogey for a 2-under 34 on the back. On Tuesday at Blackwolf Run, Huss had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 36 on the front nine and four birdies and a bogey for a 3-under 33 on the back.