Local golf: Huss in contention for State Open title, 2 shots back going into 36-hole finale

Tremper graduate Cameron Huss has fired two sub-70 rounds in the 101st Wisconsin State Open, putting him firmly in contention for what would be the biggest win of his golfing career.
Huss, who graduated from Tremper in 2020 and soon will begin his second season with the University of Wisconsin men's golf team, shot a 4-under-par 67 in his first round of the State Open on Monday and a 3-under 69 in his second round Tuesday for a two-round total of 7-under 136 going into Wednesday's final day, which encompass 36 holes to conclude the 72-hole tournament.
The tournament, which is open to both professionals and amateurs, is being held at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler and Pine Hill Country Club in Sheboygan. Huss played his first round at Pine Hills and his second round at Blackwolf Run.
Huss will go into the final 36 holes, which will be played at Blackwolf Run, two shots behind leader Piercen Hunt of Hartland, who's at 9-under 134 through his first two rounds. Hunt is also an amateur who's a fellow Big Ten player at the University of Illinois.
In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Huss had finished his second round and was waiting to see where he'd wind up in relation to Hunt, who was on the back nine at Pine Hills.
"I played pretty solid," Huss said of his first two rounds. "I've putted well these past two days, and we'll see what Piercen does coming in here. But I'm right there going into (Wednesday's) 36."
Zach Burry, a professional from Appleton, is tied with Huss at 7-under 136, while amateur Harrison Ott of Brookfield was in third place at 6-under but still had four holes left on his second round Tuesday at the News' press time. Professional Peter Webb of Madison, meanwhile, was in fifth place at 5-under 138 and professional Samuel Anderson of Stoughton was in sixth at 4-under 139.
Huss will be among the final players to tee off for Wednesday's 36 holes, and the players will not be re-grouped following the first 18. The third-round tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. To play among the leaders in such a big tournament will be perhaps the biggest moment of Huss' career to date, no matter what happens Wednesday.
"I've competed all summer, and just to have the chance to win (Wednesday), it'd be great," he said. "Regardless of how it goes, it'll be a great experience, no matter what."
In his first round on Monday, Huss made three birdies and a bogey on the front nine for a 2-under 35 at Pine Hills and another three birdies and a bogey for a 2-under 34 on the back. On Tuesday at Blackwolf Run, Huss had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 36 on the front nine and four birdies and a bogey for a 3-under 33 on the back.
"I think they're pretty even," Huss said of the two courses. "Pine Hill is shorter, not as visually intimidating as Blackwolf. I think just overall, Blackwolf is probably just a touch tougher."
Huss, who was exempt from qualifying for the State Open because he finished in the top 40 in the tournament last year and also won the Junior Boys Championship last summer, can also draw on previous experiences to work through Wednesday's 36-hole finale.
In late June, Huss finished second in the 72-hole Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, which also featured a 36-hole finale. In one of the best amateur fields the state has to offer, Huss sizzled Riverside Golf Course in Janesville with twin 7-under 65s on the 36-hole final day to get into a playoff with Dustin Schwab of Lodi, who won on the first sudden-death hole.
Then, in the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield in July, which was 72 holes over four days, Huss finished sixth. That tournament was won by Hunt, who ran away with a six-shot victory.
Huss preached patience for Wednesday's 36-hole State Open finale.
"(Wednesday) will be just being patient, especially with it being 36 holes," he said. "You can't really focus on what the other guys are doing. You just keep focusing on shot after shot and don't get ahead of yourself."
Huss, who also was a reserve guard on the Tremper boys basketball team that reached the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals in the 2019-20 season, was named the Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year in 2020. He finished fifth in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament as a junior in 2019 but did not get to compete as a senior in 2020 because the tournament was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huss made the Badgers' starting rotation last spring in his first season of collegiate competition and finished with an 18-hole average of 73.8 over 15 rounds.
Other locals
The top 60 plus ties were to make the cut for Wednesday's 36-hole finale. As of the News' press time Tuesday, there were still a number of players with local ties trying to make the projected cut, which was at 6-over at press time.
Ben Bendtsen III, an amateur from Racine who played for the UW-Parkside men's golf team, was tied for 11th at 1-under through 14 holes in his second round Tuesday at Blackwolf Run. He shot a 1-under 70 on Monday at Pine Hill.
Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls, who won the Kenosha County Open over the weekend and is going into his third season with the Parkside men's golf team, was at 5-over through 11 holes Tuesday at Pine Hill after carding a 2-over 74 on Monday at Blackwolf Run.
Sanicki's twin brother, Danny, also a member of the Parkside men's golf team, was at 6-over through eight holes at Pine Hill on Tuesday after shooting a 3-over 75 at Blackwolf Run on Monday.
Just inside the cut line was Tremper graduate Jordan Elsen, the 2016 State Open champion, who's now a professional out of Wellington, Fla. Elsen finished his first two rounds at 5-over 148, shooting a 3-over 75 on Monday at Pine Hill and a 2-over 75 on Tuesday at Blackwolf Run.
And right on the cut line was former Central standout Andrew Troyanek of Waterford, who was at 6-over through two rounds. He followed an 8-over 80 on Monday at Blackwolf Run by firing a 2-under 69 on Tuesday at Pine Hill to give himself a chance to make the cut.
Outside the cut line as of press time Tuesday were Pleasant Prairie's Steve Levonowich at 10-over through 11 holes of his second round, Kenosha's Josh VandenBush at 11-over through the completion of his second round, Kenosha's Cameron Fady at 12-over through the completion of his second round, former Parkside golfer Keith Buntrock of Franklin at 11-over through 13 holes of his second round and Donnie Moline of Twin Lakes at 17-over through nine holes of his second round.