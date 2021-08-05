Local golf: Kenosha duos top fields in WSGA Father-Daughter Championship

Jon and Danielle Palmen of Kenosha finished with the top overall net score of 11-under-par in the Wisconsin State Golf Association Father-Daughter Championship on Wednesday at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Joe and Katelyn Walker of Kenosha, meanwhile, tied for the Championship Flight gross title at 3-under 69 and won the Championship Flight net title at 9-under 63.
The Palmens, playing out of Kenosha Country Club, competed in the 2nd Flight, where they captured that division title with a gross score of 1-over 73 in the 18-hole modified alternate shot format.
Danielle Palmen, who attended Wind Point Prairie for high school, recently completed her senior season on the women's golf team at NCAA Division III St. Olaf (Minn.) and tied for 21st in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships this past spring.
The Walkers, playing out of The Club at Strawberry Creek, won the gross and net titles in the Championship Flight, as Katelyn Walker gets ready for what should be a terrific sophomore season for the Central girls golf team.
CENTRAL GOLF
Katelyn Walker places her ball for a putt Thursday at Brighton Dale Links during a Central girls golf practice in 2020.
As a freshman in 2020, Katelyn finished 22nd in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament. Her twin sister Kylie, meanwhile, led after nine holes and wound up finishing tied for third. The WIAA high school girls golf season officially starts Monday with practice.
The Father-Daughter Tournament on Wednesday also featured some other notable duos from Kenosha in John and Rocco Pallin and Tom and Carly Werwie.
The Pallins, playing out of KCC, competed in the Championship Flight and finished tied for 18th with a gross score of 5-over 77 and tied for 20th with a net score of 3-over 75.
John Pallin is regarded as one of the best amateur golfers in state history. He won two State Amateurs, two WSGA Match Play titles, back-to-back Ray Fischer Amateur Championships and is a record six-time WSGA Player of the Year.
The Werwies, meanwhile, played out of Bristol Oaks Country Club and competed in the Open Division. They placed fifth at even-par 72.
Carly Werwie is now the head women's golf coach at NCAA Division I Loyola Chicago. During her standout high school career at Bradford, she won back-to-back WIAA Division-1 state titles in 2004 and 2005 and finished second in 2006 and also led the Red Devils to the team state title in 2005.
Carly Werwie
Werwie
Werwie was a four-year letterwinner at the University of Wisconsin and played professionally for three seasons on the LPGA Symetra Tour.
Locals in Junior Girls Championship
Katelyn Walker, Ava Litkey and Camille DeLost all participated from Kenosha in the WSGA Junior Girls Championship at Hartford Golf Club from July 26-28.
The players competed in a stroke-play qualifier, from which they were slotted into flights of match play to decide winners.
Walker finished seventh at 6-over 78 to get into the Championship Flight, while Litkey was 33rd with an 86 to move into the 2nd Flight and DeLost was 43rd with a 91 to slot into the 3rd Flight.
Walker won her first-round match over Beaver Dam's McKenna Nelson, 1 up, before falling in the second round to Hannah Dunk of Janesville, 2 and 1.
Litkey, who will be a junior at Bradford this year, reached the title match of the 2nd Flight. She defeated Wauwatosa's Zoe Gryniewicz, 2 up, and Prescott's Jessica Heinsch, 1 up, to reach the title match, where she fell to Hartland's Audrey Kaiser, 2 and 1.
In the 3rd Flight, DeLost, who's in the Class of 2027 for high school, dropped her first-round match to Lauren Ambrookian of Menomonee Falls, 2 and 1.
State Open qualifiers
Three local golfers reached the field from qualifying and one is an alternate for the Suter Ward Group Wisconsin State Open, scheduled for Aug. 16-18 at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler.
In qualifiers around the state over the last several weeks, professional Josh VandenBush of Kenosha, professional Donnie Moline of Twin Lakes and amateur Steve Levonowich of Pleasant Prairie got into the State Open field, while amateur Todd Schaap of Kenosha is an alternate.
VandenBush tied for eighth out of a qualifier at NorthBrook Golf & Grill in Luxemburg on July 27, Moline tied for 13th out of qualifier at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford on July 29 and Levonowich tied for fourth out of qualifier at Minocqua Country Club on Tuesday.
Schaap, meanwhile, tied for 22nd out of qualifier at the Whistling Straits Irish Course in Sheboygan on July 26. He missed out on the final qualifying spot in a playoff after a four-way tie but is listed as an alternate.
Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls also qualified for the State Open by placing fifth at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton on Monday. Sanicki is heading into his third season with the UW-Parkside men's golf team.
The final State Open qualifier is Monday at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.
Cameron Huss
Huss
Tremper graduate Cameron Huss, who's entering his second year with the University of Wisconsin men's golf team this fall, is also in the State Open field. He was exempt from qualifying after winning the Junior Boys Championship and finishing in the top 40 of the State Open last year.