Local golf: Kenosha duos top fields in WSGA Father-Daughter Championship

The players competed in a stroke-play qualifier, from which they were slotted into flights of match play to decide winners.

Walker finished seventh at 6-over 78 to get into the Championship Flight, while Litkey was 33rd with an 86 to move into the 2nd Flight and DeLost was 43rd with a 91 to slot into the 3rd Flight.

Walker won her first-round match over Beaver Dam's McKenna Nelson, 1 up, before falling in the second round to Hannah Dunk of Janesville, 2 and 1.

Litkey, who will be a junior at Bradford this year, reached the title match of the 2nd Flight. She defeated Wauwatosa's Zoe Gryniewicz, 2 up, and Prescott's Jessica Heinsch, 1 up, to reach the title match, where she fell to Hartland's Audrey Kaiser, 2 and 1.

In the 3rd Flight, DeLost, who's in the Class of 2027 for high school, dropped her first-round match to Lauren Ambrookian of Menomonee Falls, 2 and 1.

State Open qualifiers

Three local golfers reached the field from qualifying and one is an alternate for the Suter Ward Group Wisconsin State Open, scheduled for Aug. 16-18 at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler.