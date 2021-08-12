Local golf: Men's County Open tees it up this weekend for 69th annual event

There will be a new Men's County Open champion this year, that much is assured.
When the 69th annual event tees it up Friday morning for the first round at The Club at Strawberry Creek, four-time defending County Open champion Travis Engle will not be in the field. It's a deep field, with 92 entrants listed, compared to 63 last year and 68 the year before.
But Engle is not among them this time around. He's had a stranglehold on the tournament, winning five titles in the last six years and six in the last 13, but his absence this year certainly opens it up for someone else to win.
The tournament will begin with an 8:45 a.m. tee time Friday morning at Strawberry Creek before shifting to Brighton Dale Links for the weekend. Golfers will tee off for the second round at 8 a.m. Saturday on Brighton Dale's Blue Spruce Course, after which they will be divided into flights based on their scores through two rounds.
The final round is then scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday on Brighton Dale's White Birch Course. All three rounds will begin with a shotgun start.
One golfer who's in the field and is one of the top contenders to win is Steven Sanicki, a Menomonee Falls native who's going into his third year as a member of the UW-Parkside men's golf team. Sanicki, who recently qualified for next week's State Open out of a final qualifier at Brown Deer Golf Course in Milwaukee, finished second to Engle by two strokes last year.
Ben Putka, who finished third last year, is also in the field this weekend, as is Luke Millhouse, who finished fifth in 2020.
Defending A Flight champion Nate Hart, meanwhile, is entered in this year's field.
And, as usual, Mark Olsen is also in this year's field. Olsen, the head boys golf coach at Central and former head men’s golf coach at Parkside — now a volunteer assistant with the Rangers — has played in every County Open since 1964 and is in this year’s field for the 58th time.
Here are the pairings and starting holes for the first two rounds:
69th Annual Kenosha County Men's Open
Holes and pairings (Rounds 1 and 2)
NOTE: Round 1 is Friday at The Club at Strawberry Creek, beginning at 8:45 a.m. Round 2 is Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course, beginning at 8 a.m. Both are shotgun starts.
Hole 1A—Abdul Azad, Matt Uy, Kevin Wall, Jonathan Berkley. Hole 1B—Ken Gipp, David Gipp, Steven Sanicki, Ryan Sanicki. Hole 2—Donnie Vepley, Dan Latondress, Rick Stummer, Nate Hart. Hole 3—Greg Herker, Joe Zenzola, Steven Gersdorf, Dan Beck. Hole 4—John Clark, Mack Wallace, Ryan Heller, Paul Gagliardi. Hole 5—Jeff Willis, Stephen Hartmann, Angel Santiago, Scott Kessler. Hole 6A—Zach Kramer, Dan Bockelman, Pat Holden, Jenny Kimmerling. Hole 6B—Christopher McDermott, Gregory Leonard, Chad Davis, Andrew Finlayson. Hole 7—David Tucker, Ryan Derler, Mark Olsen, Danny Sanicki. Hole 8—Greg Winter, Dan Del Fava, Terry Simmons, Aaron Heidersheid. Hole 9—Sujay Voleti, Michael Southworth, Patrick Kimmerling, Kevin Finley. Hole 10A—Donnie Moline, Tony DeBartolo, Matt Moskopf, Eddie Moreno. Hole 10B—Andrew Hope, Tim Cordes, Robert Garren, Trevor Herin. Hole 11—Kevin Castellano, Jordan Llanas, Rohan Vasudeva, David Allen. Hole 12—John Sibilano, Mark Lesperance, Erik Sandberg, Ty Jandrowski. Hole 13—Tyler Roedke, Kevin Heckel, Matt Bible, Kyle Haag. Hole 14A—Dan Mueller, Bill Strey, Daniel DePrey, Luke Millhouse. Hole 14B—Michael O'Connor, Michael Burakowski, Robbie Adams, Jim Bingaman. Hole 15—Joe Malsack, Michael Fastert, Eric Dankle, Brian Pella. Hole 16—Mark Diedrich, Eric Kjerulf, Pete Korakian, Steve Kmetz. Hole 17—Ben Peters, Dylan Rivard, Michael Kimmerling, Steven Raith. Hole 18A—Marty Bilecki, Ben Putka, Jimmy Pruett, Sam Hawkins. Hole 18B—Johnathon Suchy, Patrick Mayew, Eric Jeppson, Jim Anderson.