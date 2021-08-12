Local golf: Men's County Open tees it up this weekend for 69th annual event

There will be a new Men's County Open champion this year, that much is assured.

When the 69th annual event tees it up Friday morning for the first round at The Club at Strawberry Creek, four-time defending County Open champion Travis Engle will not be in the field. It's a deep field, with 92 entrants listed, compared to 63 last year and 68 the year before.

But Engle is not among them this time around. He's had a stranglehold on the tournament, winning five titles in the last six years and six in the last 13, but his absence this year certainly opens it up for someone else to win.

The tournament will begin with an 8:45 a.m. tee time Friday morning at Strawberry Creek before shifting to Brighton Dale Links for the weekend. Golfers will tee off for the second round at 8 a.m. Saturday on Brighton Dale's Blue Spruce Course, after which they will be divided into flights based on their scores through two rounds.

The final round is then scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday on Brighton Dale's White Birch Course. All three rounds will begin with a shotgun start.