Local golf: Men's Senior County Open is Thursday and Friday at Spring Valley
Local golf: Men's Senior County Open is Thursday and Friday at Spring Valley

PETE ONOSKO PHOTO

Pete Onosko hits onto the green during last year's Men's Senior County Open at Spring Valley Country Club. Onosko defeated three-time champion Jamie Young by two strokes to claim his first Senior County Open title. The 23rd annual tournament is Thursday and Friday at Spring Valley.

 PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS

The 23rd annual Men's Senior County Open will tee it up Thursday and Friday in its usual location at Spring Valley Country Club.

The tournament, which features 36 entrants this year, will begin with Thursday's 9:30 a.m. tee times.

Defending champion Pete Onosko, who edged three-time Senior County Open champion Jamie Young by two shots in last year's tournament, is among those in the field. So is Young, along with six-time Senior County Open champion Mike Smolinski, who won the tournament four straight times from 1999-2002 and two consecutive times from 2005-06.

Bob Capoun, with 10 titles, won the most championships in the event's history.

The champion will be the player with the lowest gross score, regardless of age or handicap, but all entrants will be included in an age-group flight, in addition to the championship flight. The age groups will be 50+, 60+, 70+ and 80+, based on age as of Thursday. WSGA handicaps will be used in each age flight, and golfers without established handicaps will play "scratch."

Here are the tee times:

9:30 a.m.—Jim Anderson, Mel Bailey, Jerry Barr. 9:39—Paul Chay, Floyd Davis, Dave Lee, Gary Brooks. 9:48—Sam Picchietti, Pete Onosko, Dave Archibald, Ned Perri. 9:57—Dave Nikolai, Larry Willems, Jim Grom, Brian Pomeroy. 10:06—Ed Deardorf, John Chudada, Gary Koslica, Keith Anderson. 10:15—Dave Christensen, Dan Lincoln, Scott Soukup. 10:24—Phil Wells, Stan Luta, George Schau. 10:33—Dan Shatkins, Robert Styrkowicz, Ron Reeves. 10:42—Larry Henry, Ray Dombeck, Terry Simmons, Ed Paha. 10:51—Mark Olsen, Mike Smolinski, Mark Kuyawa, Jamie Young.

