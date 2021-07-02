Local golf notebook: Tremper grad Huss second at prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship

Tremper graduate Cameron Huss came within a whisker of winning one of the most prestigious annual amateur golf tournaments in Wisconsin.
He did, however, manage to finish ahead of one of the NFL's most famous color analysts.
Huss, who will be a sophomore with the University of Wisconsin men's golf team in the fall, lost in a playoff to finish second from June 25-27 in the 72-hole Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Huss fired a 20-under-par total for his four rounds, carding a 6-under 66 in the first round and an even-par 72 in the second before scorching the course with twin 7-under 65s in his third and fourth rounds to tie at 20-under with former professional Dustin Schwab of Lodi.
Huss and Schwab went to a playoff, and there Schwab prevailed on the first hole with a birdie on the par-5 10th. Huss hit a tree off the tee, which left him with a bad lie for his second shot.
Still, it was an impressive performance in a strong field for Huss, whose back-to-back 65s rocketed him up the field in the 36-hole Sunday finale.
"I didn't miss many putts out there today," Huss told the Janesville Gazette.
One player Huss had to hold off on the leaderboard was Tony Romo, the Burlington native and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who's now the No. 1 NFL color analyst for CBS. Romo, who usually returns to his home state to play in the Ray Fischer alongside his father, Ramiro, each summer, finished at 17-under to tie for third place behind Schwab and Huss.
Huss was named the Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year in 2020. He finished fifth as a junior in 2019 in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament but did not get a chance to compete as a senior in 2021 when the pandemic cancelled the season.
State Amateur qualifier
Former Indian Trail standout Nathan Stine was one of two alternates to come out of a State Amateur Championship qualifier at Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine on Wednesday.
Stine carded a 4-over 76 to miss the qualifying cut by a stroke but was listed as one of two alternates from the qualifier.
Stine also competed in the Ray Fischer but missed the cut.
Also competing in the State Amateur Championship qualifier at Johnson Park were Steve Levonowich of Pleasant Prairie, Zach Shawhan of Mount Pleasant, who plays for the Carthage men's golf team, Dan Beck of Kenosha, Steve Raith of Kenosha, Matt Moskopf of Kenosha, Steve Kmetz of Kenosha and recent Tremper standout Tyler Dahl.
None qualified for the 120th annual State Amateur Championship, scheduled for July 19-22 at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.
Werwie 7th in State Open
Former Bradford standout and current NCAA Division I Loyola Chicago women's golf coach Carly Werwie can still swing the clubs.
Werwie, who played professionally for three seasons on the LPGA Symetra Tour, tied for seventh place with a 5-over total of 149 over two rounds in the Sentry Wisconsin Women's State Open from June 15-16 at Lawsonia Links Golf Course in Green Lake.
Werwie carded a 3-over 75 in the first round before a 2-over 74 in the second. She finished as the third-lowest pro in the event behind Milton's Mia Seeman, who shot a 1-over 145 and won in a playoff, and Green Bay's Kayley Sjoholm, who shot a 4-over 148.
"Moments of good but a few putts short," Werwie tweeted after the tournament. "Thank you @WisconsinPGA for a great event! Fun to be back out there."
Werwie won back-to-back WIAA Division-1 girls state titles in 2004 and 2005 and was second in 2006 during her stellar career with the Red Devils. She also led the team to the Division-1 state title in 2005 and went on to be a four-year letterwinner at the University of Wisconsin.