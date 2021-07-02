Local golf notebook: Tremper grad Huss second at prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship

Tremper graduate Cameron Huss came within a whisker of winning one of the most prestigious annual amateur golf tournaments in Wisconsin.

He did, however, manage to finish ahead of one of the NFL's most famous color analysts.

Huss, who will be a sophomore with the University of Wisconsin men's golf team in the fall, lost in a playoff to finish second from June 25-27 in the 72-hole Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

Huss fired a 20-under-par total for his four rounds, carding a 6-under 66 in the first round and an even-par 72 in the second before scorching the course with twin 7-under 65s in his third and fourth rounds to tie at 20-under with former professional Dustin Schwab of Lodi.

Huss and Schwab went to a playoff, and there Schwab prevailed on the first hole with a birdie on the par-5 10th. Huss hit a tree off the tee, which left him with a bad lie for his second shot.

Still, it was an impressive performance in a strong field for Huss, whose back-to-back 65s rocketed him up the field in the 36-hole Sunday finale.

"I didn't miss many putts out there today," Huss told the Janesville Gazette.