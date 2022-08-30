Local golf: Thieme, Chike lead winners of Women's City Golf Open

The Kenosha Women's City Open golf tournament was a success last weekend, according to organizer Roxane Kriederman, and several area golfers enjoyed standout performances.

"Our tournament was a success," Kriederman said Monday. "The weather held out (rained Sunday morning for about a half hour) and 45 golfers finished the tournament."

The tournament took place Saturday and Sunday at the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, and winners won free entries into next year's tournament, while first, second and third places in each flight won medals.

Jan Thieme won the championship flight with a score of 156, ahead of Kristyne Allison (165) and RaeEllen Thomson (178).

Thomson tied with Patti Molitor, but the tiebreaker was the final nine-hole score. Thomson fired a 44, while Molitor had a 47 on the final nine holes.

Thieme had a one-stroke lead on Allison, 81 to 82, after the first round Saturday. Kriederman said Thieme, Allison, Thomson and Molitor were playing well.

"Even with the rain Sunday morning, these girls were on fire," Kriederman said. "Thieme shot a 36 on the front nine and Molitor was close behind with a 39 (each had two birdies). Molitor started the 10th hole with a birdie, and anyone who plays "Muni" knows No. 4 can be a nightmare. Thieme added a 39 to her 36, shot a 75 and couldn't be caught. Now that's playing some golf."

The A Flight was the most competitive.

Stacey Chike edged Mary Link by one stroke, 176-177, to take the top spot. Trish Krieger landed in third place with a 182.

"Saturday's top golfer at the end of the day's play was Karmen Johnson with an 88 followed by the winner Stacey Chike with an 89," Kriederman said. "Within close reach were Mary Link and Sue Millhouse with 91. Donna Serzynski's three birdies for 36 holes gets an honorable mention for this group of fantastic golfing. Chike's consistent play of rounds of 89 and 87 crowned her the winner of this division."

Brenda Boss had to come back a little to win the B Flight. She started with a 97 and was in third place after Saturday but added a 96 to win the flight with a score of 193.

Cora Zamstorff took second with a 198, and Jill Obrys was third with a 202.

Olbrys led after day one with a 95.

But Zamstorff stormed her way to second thanks to a flight-low 94 on Sunday.

In the C Flight, Del Scaman was in control from the opening tee shot Saturday morning.

She devastated the competition with a 207, 19 strokes ahead of second-place Carole Mills (226). Betty Sternbach landed third place with a 240.

"Del Scaman led this flight from the very beginning," Kriederman said. "Scaman led the three competitors on Saturday with a round of 106, Mills at 112 and Sternbach at 127. Scaman came back on Sunday to win this flight with a round of 101. Mills played consistent, with a second day's score of 114 to earn her the second place medal."

All first, second and third-place winners received medals. First-place winners in each division will receive a paid entry fee to next year's tournament. First-place winners in flights A, B & C will move up one division according to the history of the tournament, Kriederman added.