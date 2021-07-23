Local golf: Tremper graduate Cameron Huss places sixth in State Amateur Championship

Tremper graduate and current University of Wisconsin men's golfer Cameron Huss finished just outside the top five in the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield, which was held Monday through Thursday.

Huss carded a 72-hole, four-round total of 10-over-par 330 to finish sixth in Wisconsin's biggest amateur tournament of the year.

Huss once rose as high as second place, but Piercen Hunt of Hartland held Huss and everyone else at arm's length with a 1-under 279 to win the tournament by six shots over Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., and Adam Miller of Nekoosa, who tied for second at 5-over 285.

Jack Schultz of Milwaukee and Adam Garski of Wauwatosa, meanwhile, each totaled a 9-over 289 to tie for fourth place, one stroke ahead of Huss.

After a 4-over 74 in Monday's opening round, Huss fired a 1-under 69 in Tuesday's second round and a 2-over 72 in Wednesday's third round. But he struggled to a 3-over 38 on the front nine of Thursday's final round, finishing with a 5-over 75 for his worst round of the tournament.