Local golf: Tremper graduate Cameron Huss places sixth in State Amateur Championship

Tremper graduate and current University of Wisconsin men's golfer Cameron Huss finished just outside the top five in the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield, which was held Monday through Thursday.
Huss carded a 72-hole, four-round total of 10-over-par 330 to finish sixth in Wisconsin's biggest amateur tournament of the year.
Huss once rose as high as second place, but Piercen Hunt of Hartland held Huss and everyone else at arm's length with a 1-under 279 to win the tournament by six shots over Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., and Adam Miller of Nekoosa, who tied for second at 5-over 285.
Jack Schultz of Milwaukee and Adam Garski of Wauwatosa, meanwhile, each totaled a 9-over 289 to tie for fourth place, one stroke ahead of Huss.
After a 4-over 74 in Monday's opening round, Huss fired a 1-under 69 in Tuesday's second round and a 2-over 72 in Wednesday's third round. But he struggled to a 3-over 38 on the front nine of Thursday's final round, finishing with a 5-over 75 for his worst round of the tournament.
Last month, Huss — who recently completed his first season with the Badgers — finished second in the prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville, falling to former professional Dustin Schwab of Lodi on the first playoff hole.
While at Tremper, Huss was named the Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year in 2020. He finished fifth as a junior in 2019 in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament but did not get a chance to compete as a senior in 2021 when the pandemic cancelled the season.
Jarrett Simonson of Kenosha also made the cut and played all four rounds, finishing at 33-over 313 (78-76-81-78) to tie for 54th.
Also making the cut was Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls, who will be a junior for the UW-Parkside men's golf team this season. Sanicki tied for 22nd at 21-over 301 (76-77-71-77).