Local sports brief: Dodgeball Tournament at Mahone M.S.

Mahone Middle School will hold its 17th annual intramural dodgeball tournament Thursday in the school's gymnasium.

The 15-team tournament will begin with team introductions at 4:30 p.m. and go until approximately 8:30 p.m. Teams will be comprised of middle school students, high school students, adults, and teachers.

Admission is $2 per student/adult and $5 for a family or three or more. NJHS will be free with lanyard. Concessions will be available.

All money raised will help support Mahone and the school's physical education program.

For more information, contact physical education teacher Jared D'Angelo at 262-359-8120 or jdangelo@kusd.edu