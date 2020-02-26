Local sports briefs (Feb. 25, 2020)

Carthage lands three on All-CCIW

Three players with the Carthage men's and women's basketball teams earned All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin first-team nods Tuesday.

Seniors Autumn Kalis and Sammy Woodward represented the women's squad, while senior Kienan Baltimore was a first-team pick on the men's side.

Kalis is a two-time All-CCIW selection. Both Woodward and Baltimore earned first-team honors for the first time.

Wheaton's Kent Madsen was named the Women's Coach of the Year, and North Central's Todd Raridon was named the Men's Coach of the Year.

Named Most Outstanding Players were Wheaton's Hannah Frazier and North Central's Connor Raridon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The Carthage men (15-10, 7-9) opened CCIW Tournament play Tuesday night at No. 3 Illinois Wesleyan. The Carthage women closed the year at 11-14 overall and 6-10 in conference action.

Grant named WIAC Athlete of Week

Indian Trail graduate Jaylen Grant, a freshman on the UW-Oshkosh men's track and field team, was named Tuesday at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Men's Track and Field Athlete of the Week.