Local sports briefs (Feb. 25, 2020)

Carthage lands three on All-CCIW
Three players with the Carthage men's and women's basketball teams earned All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin first-team nods Tuesday.
Seniors Autumn Kalis and Sammy Woodward represented the women's squad, while senior Kienan Baltimore was a first-team pick on the men's side.
Kalis is a two-time All-CCIW selection. Both Woodward and Baltimore earned first-team honors for the first time.
Wheaton's Kent Madsen was named the Women's Coach of the Year, and North Central's Todd Raridon was named the Men's Coach of the Year.
Named Most Outstanding Players were Wheaton's Hannah Frazier and North Central's Connor Raridon.
The Carthage men (15-10, 7-9) opened CCIW Tournament play Tuesday night at No. 3 Illinois Wesleyan. The Carthage women closed the year at 11-14 overall and 6-10 in conference action.
Grant named WIAC Athlete of Week
Indian Trail graduate Jaylen Grant, a freshman on the UW-Oshkosh men's track and field team, was named Tuesday at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Men's Track and Field Athlete of the Week.
Grant posted the season's second-fastest 60-meter dash time in NCAA Division III with a first-place effort at the UW-Oshkosh Titan Challenge on Feb. 22.
In defeating 50 other sprinters, Grant set a school record with a time of 6.81 seconds.
Oshkosh currently is ranked No. 1 in Division III by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
St. Joseph Catholic Academy second-graders came together Friday to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions at the 10th annual SJCA I…