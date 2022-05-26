Local sports briefs: Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame inductees announced

Kenosha Softball HOF inductees announced

The Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Kenosha West, recently announced its inductees for the Class of 2022.

Selected for their excellence in play and contributions to softball in Kenosha, the inductees are Ernie Soto as a contributor; The Brat Stop (in memory of Jerry Rasmussen) as a sponsor; Juan "Shorty" Sauceda as an umpire; and Jim Barrette, Richie Edwards, Gail Ekern, Joe Gianeselli, Dan Llanas, Brian McGonegle and Paul Umscheid as players.

The induction ceremony will be at Lincoln Park on Sunday, July 17, just prior to the championship games of the Rotary Softball Tournament.

Wilmot Raceway holding Memorial Day Weekend special

Wilmot Raceway is scheduled to host a Memorial Day Weekend Family Night Special on Saturday.

The program features the WingLESS Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity slated for 5:45 and racing to follow.

Grandstand admission is $15 for adults (ages 12 and over), with ages 11 and under admitted free. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., and pit passes are $27.

Advance tickets are available on the track website at wilmotraceway.com. Updates are available via the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, or on the official track Facebook page.

