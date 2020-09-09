Local sports notebook: Champions crowned at Wilmot Raceway

Employing a new set-up suggested by his father, Dave, Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., led every lap of every race on the final points night, winning his heat race and the feature.

Courtney Atkinson of Muskego finished second, which was enough for her to win her first Wilmot Street Stock championship to go along with a pair of Bandit 4-Cylinder titles. Rob Maule of Hebron, Ill., was third in the feature.

"Sometimes second is good enough, especially when it comes to enough points for the championship," Atkinson said. "I guess 2020 is a good year for the Atkinsons, as I win the championship and Dad (Al) will be inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin Racing Hall of Fame."

C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., won his third IRA Lightning Sprint feature of the season at Wilmot, while Ion Stear of Hebron, Ill., finished second to earn his first Wilmot title. Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., placed third in the feature.

Wilmot will host the third annual Jim "Wildman" Watson Classic, featuring the Dirt Kings Late Model Tour, on Saturday. Rounding out the five-division program, which features non-points racing, are WingLess Sprints ($1,000 to win), Modifieds ($1,000 to win), Street Stocks ($500 to win) and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars ($300 to win).