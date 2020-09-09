Local sports notebook: Champions crowned at Wilmot Raceway

The Wilmot Raceway's Championship Night for the 2020 season on Saturday featured three-peats and first-time champions.
First off, Genoa City's Mike Simons captured his third Modified championship while winning his first 20-lap main event of the year. Nick Simons of Genoa City, Mike Simons' younger brother, finished second in the feature, while Green Bay's Hunter Parsons took third.
Mike Simons finished the regular season in the same car he flipped two weeks earlier, which was completely rebuilt.
In the 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric WingLess Sprint feature, Davey Ray of Indianapolis captured his third victory at Wilmot this year. Ray led every lap from his front-row starting spot, enduring several restarts following cautions and holding off a hard challenge from second-place finisher Allen Hafford of Beach Park, Ill. Bristol's Chris Klemko placed third.
In the process, Klemko earned his first Wilmot track championship, as he held off defending champion Jimmy Sivia. Klemko joined his father, Mike, who won a Wilmot championship in 1980.
"Finally, after five years of trying," Chris Klemko said in a news release. "I thank my crew, family, and hopefully Dad is watching from above."
The Street Stocks saw two firsts in the season championship main event.
Employing a new set-up suggested by his father, Dave, Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., led every lap of every race on the final points night, winning his heat race and the feature.
Courtney Atkinson of Muskego finished second, which was enough for her to win her first Wilmot Street Stock championship to go along with a pair of Bandit 4-Cylinder titles. Rob Maule of Hebron, Ill., was third in the feature.
"Sometimes second is good enough, especially when it comes to enough points for the championship," Atkinson said. "I guess 2020 is a good year for the Atkinsons, as I win the championship and Dad (Al) will be inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin Racing Hall of Fame."
C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., won his third IRA Lightning Sprint feature of the season at Wilmot, while Ion Stear of Hebron, Ill., finished second to earn his first Wilmot title. Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., placed third in the feature.
Wilmot will host the third annual Jim "Wildman" Watson Classic, featuring the Dirt Kings Late Model Tour, on Saturday. Rounding out the five-division program, which features non-points racing, are WingLess Sprints ($1,000 to win), Modifieds ($1,000 to win), Street Stocks ($500 to win) and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars ($300 to win).
Also, donated bikes will be given away for free through a series of grandstand drawings for over 100 kids ages 16 and under.
Pit passes are $30, and the pits open at 3 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with a general admission of $20 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. Hot laps are scheduled for 6 p.m., with racing to follow.
For updates, phone the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, or check the official website at wilmotraceway.com or the track's Facebook page.
Olsen, Allison win golf tourney
Mark Olsen and Kris Allison combined to shoot a 70 to win the Labor Day Couples Tournament on Monday at Spring Valley Country Club.
The first six holes of the tournament were modified best ball, the next six holes were alternate shot and the final six were a scramble.
Judy Kuyawa and Mark Kuyawa carded a 75 to place second, Amber Whipple and Cody Whipple and Selena DiPersio and Tony DiPersio tied for third at 80, and Sue Millhouse and Bob Millhouse and Tricia Biller and Beau Biller tied for fifth at 81.
