Local sports notebook: Indian Trail grad Clady receives scholarship

Indian Trail graduate Kate Clady has received a $7,500 scholarship from the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation through the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest.
According to a news release, Clady was selected out of 366 applicants “because she makes it better for her community on and off the field.” The scholarship is funded by the Make It Better Foundation, Cousins Subs’ nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to addressing youth education, hunger and health and wellness.
Since 2013, the Make It Better Foundation has awarded $160,000 in scholarships to 32 student-athletes from Wisconsin.
As a junior with the Hawks last spring, Clady was named second-team All-Southeast Conference at midfield and will be attending NCAA Division II Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo., in the fall to play soccer and major in engineering. She also ran cross country and track and field at Indian Trail.
In the classroom, Clady was named the 2020 Class Valedictorian and in 2019 took first place at the State DECA competition for a community service project, which advanced her to international competition. She was also named an AP Scholar with Distinction in 2019 and in her free time volunteers for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a local blanket drive and was a participant in a Kenosha Mission Trip.
Locals in awards show
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Awards, part of USA Today Sports, will be aired Thursday at 6 p.m. at sportsawards.usatoday.com/events/milwaukee.
Three Indian Trail students and a Tremper student will be part of the event.
Indian Trail’s Nathan Klimisch is one of eight players nominated for the Boys Volleyball Player of the Year Award. Klimisch was named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year this fall.
For the Gymnast of the Year, Indian Trail’s Maggie Losch is one of eight nominees. Competing with Kenosha Combined, Losch placed sixth all-around in the WIAA Division-1 State Gymnastics Meet this year. She was fourth in the vault, 11th on the beam and fifth in the floor exercise.
Also nominated for Gymnast of the Year is Wilmot Co-op’s Annie Murphy, who placed third all-around at state and helped her team to a runner-up finish in the state team standings.
Additionally, Lucas Jundt, a member of Indian Trail’s football team, will be honored with the Courage Award and Tremper boys volleyball player Torin Byrnes will be recognized as one of this season’s Athletes of the Week.
The event is hosted by sports broadcasters Jesse Palmer, Sage Steele, Dr. Jerry Punch and Courtney Cronin and features a list of top professional athletes as presenters, including Stephen Curry, Gabby Douglas, Wayne Gretzky, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Patrick Mahomes and Michael Phelps.
Racine Prairie hosting hoops camp
Under the direction of head coach Jason Atanasoff, Racine Prairie is hosting its boys basketball camp from July 13-16 at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Wind Point.
The camp is for boys entering grades 4-9 and is open to all players, not just Prairie students. The fee is $90 and the camp will run from 9-11 a.m. each day. Safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing, and a large emphasis will be placed on skill development since games are unable to be played.
Atanasoff, varsity assistant Dave Roehl — who has over 35 years of experience at the high school and college level — the Prairie coaching staff, current and former players and several special guests will give daily instruction focusing on skills and fundamentals. Shooting, ball handling, defense, court awareness and basketball IQ will be the focus of the four-day camp.
“Our camp is designed to provide players with a lot of one-on-one attention from knowledgeable and experienced instructors,” Atanasoff said.
Spots fill up quick, and campers can register online at prairieschool.com/summer. For questions, contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com.
Winners crowned at Wilmot
Bill Balog of Hartland, a nine-time Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Winged Outlaw champion, took the lead at the halfway point of the 30-lap feature and raced to victory at the Wilmot Raceway on Saturday.
Beaver Dam’s Jeremy Schultz finished second, while Blake Nimee of Oswego, Ill., rounded out the podium finishers in third.
In the IRA Lightning Sprints season-opening feature, Ion Stear of Hebron, Ill., held off a late charge from second-place finisher Mike Neau of Pleasant Prairie.
The Wisconsin WingLess Sprints and Modifieds features were not run due to curfew.
This weekend, the raceway will host a special Father’s Day program on Sunday. The Dirt Kings Late Models make their first 2020 stop at Wilmot, with WingLess Sprints, Modifieds and Street Stocks also on the program.
Grandstand admission is $20 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and ages 6 and under are admitted free. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at 6 p.m. and racing to follow.
For updates, check the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, the track’s website at wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.
