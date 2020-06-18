Local sports notebook: Indian Trail grad Clady receives scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indian Trail graduate Kate Clady has received a $7,500 scholarship from the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation through the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest.

According to a news release, Clady was selected out of 366 applicants “because she makes it better for her community on and off the field.” The scholarship is funded by the Make It Better Foundation, Cousins Subs’ nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to addressing youth education, hunger and health and wellness.

Since 2013, the Make It Better Foundation has awarded $160,000 in scholarships to 32 student-athletes from Wisconsin.

As a junior with the Hawks last spring, Clady was named second-team All-Southeast Conference at midfield and will be attending NCAA Division II Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo., in the fall to play soccer and major in engineering. She also ran cross country and track and field at Indian Trail.

In the classroom, Clady was named the 2020 Class Valedictorian and in 2019 took first place at the State DECA competition for a community service project, which advanced her to international competition. She was also named an AP Scholar with Distinction in 2019 and in her free time volunteers for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a local blanket drive and was a participant in a Kenosha Mission Trip.