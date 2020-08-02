Local sports notebook: Klimisch claims major WIAC honor

Former UW-Whitewater women’s soccer standout and Indian Trail graduate Sara Klimisch has been named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
In its 30th year, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award honors the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female student-athletes from Divisions I, II and III. Whitewater is in Division III.
To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport, have completed eligibility in her primary sport and have earned her undergraduate degree by summer 2020.
While majoring in communication sciences and disorders and minoring in special education, Klimisch maintained a 3.82 grade-point average. A four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll, Klimisch received the 2019 WIAC Judy Kruckman Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete Award and earlier this year was selected as an All-American by the National Strength and Conditioning Association for her commitment to strength and conditioning and athletic accomplishments.
On the pitch, Klimisch earned first-team All-WIAC honors in 2016 and 2019, helping the Warhawks win conference regular-season and tournament titles both years. Whitewater made appearances in the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2019, with the 2016 squad advancing to the Sweet 16. Klimisch received the team’s Marty van Steenderen Sportswoman of the Year Award in 2018 and 2019. She finished second in program history with 21 shutouts, fourth with an .826 save percentage and fifth with 199 saves. The 21 shutouts are seventh on the WIAC’s all-time list.
Off the field, Klimisch was an active leader on campus as an executive board member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, most recently as the organization’s secretary. She coordinated the Warhawks’ participation in the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Wisconsin and was a volunteer for Reading With The Warhawks, Leader In Me and other programs.
Within her major, Klimisch was involved as a social skills facilitator and clinician and as a researcher for the Liberal Education and America’s Promise (LEAP) and Innovative Minds Partnering to Advance Curative Therapies (IMPACT). She was also an active member of several professional organizations and has been part of the Wisconsin Speech Language and Audiology Hearing Association and the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association.
All conference NCAA Woman of the Year nominees will be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, which then identifies the top 30, with 10 coming from each division. From those 30, the selection committee will determine the top three in each division and announce the nine finalists. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year.
All 30 Woman of the Year honorees will be recognized and the 2020 Woman of the Year will be announced on Nov. 1.
Also from Division III, former Carthage women’s volleyball standout Megan Behrendt is the nominee for the Woman of the Year Award out of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
From Division II, Ann Leo (women’s volleyball) and Carolina Rahkonen (women’s basketball) represented UW-Parkside in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Bigelow, Setter honored
Tremper graduate Madalyn Bigelow and St. Joseph graduate Megan Setter were among 20 members of the Whitewater men’s and women’s tennis programs to be named 2019-20 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes.
The accolades were announced last week.
To earn the award, student-athletes must have been a varsity letter winner, maintained a GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and have been enrolled in their present school for at least two semesters.
Bigelow was a sophomore for the Warhawks in 2019-20, while Setter was a freshman.
