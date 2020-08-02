Local sports notebook: Klimisch claims major WIAC honor

Off the field, Klimisch was an active leader on campus as an executive board member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, most recently as the organization’s secretary. She coordinated the Warhawks’ participation in the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Wisconsin and was a volunteer for Reading With The Warhawks, Leader In Me and other programs.

Within her major, Klimisch was involved as a social skills facilitator and clinician and as a researcher for the Liberal Education and America’s Promise (LEAP) and Innovative Minds Partnering to Advance Curative Therapies (IMPACT). She was also an active member of several professional organizations and has been part of the Wisconsin Speech Language and Audiology Hearing Association and the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association.

All conference NCAA Woman of the Year nominees will be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, which then identifies the top 30, with 10 coming from each division. From those 30, the selection committee will determine the top three in each division and announce the nine finalists. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year.

All 30 Woman of the Year honorees will be recognized and the 2020 Woman of the Year will be announced on Nov. 1.