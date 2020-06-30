Local sports notebook: McDermand wins at Wilmot

Chase McDermand of Springfield, Ill., twice came from the back of the pack to win the BADGER Midgets Salute to Harry Turner Classic on Saturday at the Wilmot Raceway.
McDermand was leading the heat race before a broken steering line sent him to the pits. His crew made repairs, which started McDermand at the back of the 20-plus-car feature field. Just as McDermand worked his way through half of the field, he was caught in a tangle that sent him back to the rear on the restart.
After picking off one car at a time, McDermand worked his way back to second place, trailing Adam Taylor of Shorewood, Ill., by nearly a straightaway. But one final caution set up McDermand’s pass for the lead on the restart, completing his last-to-first run.
Taylor ended up second, while Tyler Baran of Joliet, Ill., placed third.
In the Modifieds feature, Union Grove’s Chris Carlson held off several challenges from runner-up Mike Simons of Genoa City to become the third different winner of the season in as many outings in the event. New Berlin’s Brad McGuire finished third.
South Milwaukee’s Jay Orr remained undefeated in Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car features, adding to his June 6 season-opening win. Sheboygan’s Brody Rivest was second, and Rick Zifko of Aurora, Ill., took third.
Pell Lake’s Cody Potter, meanwhile, made it back-to-back Street Stock feature wins and two of three this season. Muskego’s Courtney Atkinson was second, while Kenosha’s Craig Kreuser placed third.
Wilmot’s third-mile clay oval resumes action Tuesday for a special Fireworks Spectacular Plus Carload Pricing Night. The only divisions on the card, Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints and Modifieds, will have twin-feature events. A fireworks show will conclude the festivities.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at about 5:45 and racing to follow. Carload grandstand admission is $25, with all occupants required to have seat belts. Single adult admission is $15, single adult with one child age 11 and under is $15, single adult with two or more children ages 11 and under is $25 and two adults on a motorcycle is $25.
Pits open at 3 p.m. All pit passes are $27.
Racing Roundup will broadcast live, starting at 6 p.m., from the main grandstand entrance.
For trackside raceline updates, call 262-862-2090, check the Raceway website at wilmotraceway.com or visit the official Raceway Facebook page.
Men’s Senior County Open taking entries
Entry forms are available for the Men’s Senior County Open, scheduled for Aug. 13-14 at Spring Valley Country Club.
The tournament is for any golfers age 50 and older as of Aug. 13, 2020, regardless of residency. All golfers will be entered in the Championship Flight, as well as flights for age groups. The champion will be the lowest gross score, regardless of age or handicap.
There will be flights for ages 50-plus, 60-plus, 70-plus and 80-plus, based on what age each golfer is as of Aug. 13. United States Golf Association handicaps will be used in each flight, and the 80-plus flight will use the forward tees. Golfers without established handicaps can enter, but they will play “scratch.”
The entry fee is $25, which does not include green fees, cart or food. An optional skins game entry is also available. No credit card payments will be accepted. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. each day, and tee times will be emailed to participants and posted at Spring Valley.
Entry forms are available in limited quantities at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant, Petrifying Springs Golf Course, Brighton Dale Links and Spring Valley, or by emailing Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com.
Questions can also be directed to Olsen.
UWP student-athletes excel in classroom
The UW-Parkside athletic department announced in a news release recently that it had a combined student-athlete grade-point average of 3.47 for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 136 Parkside student-athletes, or 63.5 percent, finished with a 3.50 GPA or higher. Over 75 percent had over a 3.25, the academic recognition threshold, while over 83 percent had above a 3.0. Additionally, 34 student-athletes finished with a perfect 4.0.
Leading all programs was the women’s basketball team with a 3.916 GPA. Also finishing above a 3.30 were volleyball (3.70), men’s golf (3.683), women’s soccer (3.672), women’s cross country/track and field (3.615), softball (3.582), baseball (3.493), men’s cross country/track and field (3.449) and men’s soccer (3.393).
“We’re extremely proud of our student-athletes for overcoming challenges and performing so well this semester,” Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said. “While not surprising, their resiliency and commitment to succeed academically was impressive and inspiring, and our coaches did an exceptional job providing support in a virtual environment.
“We’re also very appreciative of all of the faculty and staff that worked incredibly hard to support Parkside’s students.”
Eagle
KYLE VITKUS eagled the 512-yard, par-5 fourth hole at Kenosha Country Club. It was witnessed by Ferd Chiappetta, Juan Pitts and Bob Terwall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!