Local sports notebook: McDermand wins at Wilmot

Chase McDermand of Springfield, Ill., twice came from the back of the pack to win the BADGER Midgets Salute to Harry Turner Classic on Saturday at the Wilmot Raceway.

McDermand was leading the heat race before a broken steering line sent him to the pits. His crew made repairs, which started McDermand at the back of the 20-plus-car feature field. Just as McDermand worked his way through half of the field, he was caught in a tangle that sent him back to the rear on the restart.

After picking off one car at a time, McDermand worked his way back to second place, trailing Adam Taylor of Shorewood, Ill., by nearly a straightaway. But one final caution set up McDermand’s pass for the lead on the restart, completing his last-to-first run.

Taylor ended up second, while Tyler Baran of Joliet, Ill., placed third.

In the Modifieds feature, Union Grove’s Chris Carlson held off several challenges from runner-up Mike Simons of Genoa City to become the third different winner of the season in as many outings in the event. New Berlin’s Brad McGuire finished third.

South Milwaukee’s Jay Orr remained undefeated in Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car features, adding to his June 6 season-opening win. Sheboygan’s Brody Rivest was second, and Rick Zifko of Aurora, Ill., took third.